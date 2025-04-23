Williamstown Mayor removed from office following improper management of city funds

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Williamstown Mayor Mark Christopher lost his job as mayor on Monday.

A lengthy, day-long hearing was held at the Grant County Courthouse with Judge Steven Bates presiding to present charges against Christopher brought by council members — Jayson Payne, Dave Henson, John Coleman, Kim Crupper, Ronnie Maines, and Gina Austin Smith.

The charges were mismanagement of city funds, including failing to follow up on some financial investments, and not properly keeping track of multiple checking accounts, resulting in overdraft fees and negative balances.

Council also believes the mayor made late monthly loan payments and failed to pay the city’s accounts payable items in a timely manner.

Council members also stated that Christopher misused credit cards, saying he purchased Marigold Festival tee shirts and plaques without proper bids and charged excessive meal purchases.

They were angry that Christopher provided a month’s worth of utility bill payments as a prize for those who cleaned Webb Park. He is also charged with sending texts to a city clerk which created a hostile work environment.

Council stated that the mayor didn’t advertise approved ordinances in the local newspaper, even though he signed an ordinance that he would do so.

Christopher alleges that the financial problems were not of his making, but the fault of the previous city clerk, who he says kept assuring him that she was taking care of the problems. He objected to the misuse of funds accusations stating tee shirts were purchased by grant money.

Christopher said he depended on his staff to be efficient and do their jobs, and when Vivian Link served as his city clerk, the city ran smoothly. When Link retired on June 1, 2024, Christopher moved Alex Cummins into the city clerk position.

That’s when things started to go bad, Christopher said. When the bank indicated a problem, he said Cummins told him he was reading the results wrong and everything was fine.

But things weren’t fine.

Cummins and former Fire Chief Joshua Willoughby allegedly had an affair, and as a result, Cummins was able to approve a great deal of overtime for the fire chief, who shouldn’t have been eligible for overtime. Christopher said Cummins came to him about a three dollar raise for herself, which he didn’t approve. But apparently she approved it.

In the meantime, loan payments were being ignored, and the city was accruing overdraft fees which placed the city in bad shape financially. Cummins claimed to have talked to councilmembers about the situation, but not the mayor.

Christopher realized things were bad around the first of this year. After noticing the extent of the damage, he put both Cummins and Willoughby on paid leave for two weeks before asking for their resignations. He also stopped the overdrafts and authorized payments again.

Council has been upset with the mayor for many months due to this financial situation, and they have felt that the mayor has not communicated with them. Christopher said he has given them reports of 25 pages and more, but he said they just want more.

Christopher was defended by Attorney Jeff Otis, with Attorney Greg Voss on hand for advice. Council was represented by Luke Morgan, of Morgan and Morgan attorneys.

The accusations were boiled down into two charges in the form of a resolution. The charges were brought by the council members and the jury was comprised of the council members. The judge was there to make sure procedure was followed, and everyone was civil. He was not there to pronounce judgement — this was the council’s show.

At the hearing, witnesses were called and they testified. Former city clerk Vivian Link, and assistant city clerk Lisa Clifton both bore witness to questions they were asked about the mayor, and what shape the city finances were in.

Mayor Christopher was on the stand a lot. He told his story believably, but the council was having none of it.

Still, they took over two hours to talk over the charges and Christopher’s side of the story. The verdict had to be unanimous, and eventually it was, with all six members checking the ‘yes’ box on both charges, signifying that they thought Christopher was guilty as charged, and they wanted him out.

Afterwards, council members had to decide on someone to temporarily take the job of mayor.

After May 5, that person would be permitted to take the job of mayor until the end of Christopher’s term.

They chose council member Dave Henson, and the majority voted in affirmation.

Christopher can appeal the decision and could be reinstated should the decision be found in his favor.