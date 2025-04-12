Kentucky’s LIHEAP spring subsidy cooling enrollment begins April 15 through Community Action Agencies

Kentucky households may qualify for a one-time electric benefit through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Spring Subsidy Cooling Component. Applications will be accepted from April 15 to May 30, 2025, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Spring Subsidy is designed to help households with income up to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines offset their cooling costs. It provides a one-time electric benefit, which is paid directly to the household’s electric vendor.

Interested applicants should contact their local Community Action Agency office to apply. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. Call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org/network to find the nearest office.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. • Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Spring Subsidy does not require a disconnect notice, a past due bill, or eviction notice. The Subsidy benefit can be applied as a credit on your account. Assistance received during previous LIHEAP components does not affect household’s eligibility.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

