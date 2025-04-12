City of Silver Grove, NorthKey, UK Healthcare to partner for free health services event April 15

The City of Silver Grove, NorthKey Community Care, and University of Kentucky HealthCare’s TARGET 4 program will host a free health event April 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Silver Grove Fire House, located at 5011 4 Mile Road in Silver Grove.

The event will offer free and anonymous HIV and Hepatitis C testing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with primary care services, tetanus shots, health education, Narcan, and more. NorthKey’s Mobile Clinic will also provide care for acute and chronic illnesses, wellness exams, and immunizations.

Tetanus shots are especially important for individuals with wounds or cuts who may have come into contact with floodwaters, which can be contaminated with harmful bacteria.

No appointment is needed. All services are free.

UK Healthcare’s TARGET 4 Project is a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health offering early intervention, health education, and risk reduction services statewide.

