FEMA on the ground, an update on disaster assistance in Kentucky

FEMA provides the following update on disaster assistance in Kentucky:

As of Friday, April 11, FEMA has approved more than $32 million in housing and other types of assistance to more than 5,700 Kentucky households. More applications are being processed daily.

FAQ of the Day

Q: What is FEMA doing for this most recent round of flooding?

A: President Trump approved an emergency declaration, allowing FEMA to provide federal assistance, like equipment and resources, to support local and state response efforts and reduce the impact of the flooding events. FEMA is closely coordinating with state and local partners in Kentucky to support communities in the affected areas.

Q: I was affected by the April Floods. How do I apply for assistance?

A: No major disaster declarations have been granted at this time. Preliminary damage assessments are ongoing across the commonwealth and if a new major disaster declaration is approved, we’ll share updates right away through both traditional and social media. Our priority is making sure Kentuckians get the support they need. As of today, we recommend survivors carefully document their damage with photos, receipts for post-disaster home repairs and clean-up costs, and call their insurance agent to submit a claim.

How to Appeal FEMA’s Decision

If you receive a letter from FEMA saying you are not approved for assistance, it may just be that we need more information. It’s possible that it could be something as simple as a missing document.

Please read the FEMA letter carefully and entirely. If you are found ineligible, the letter will explain the reasons. If you are found eligible for assistance, the letter will explain the amount of assistance FEMA approved and information on the appropriate use of disaster assistance funds.

If you disagree with any decisions from FEMA, you may appeal. Read more here.

Stay in Touch With FEMA

If your address or phone number changes at any time since you applied for assistance, let FEMA know immediately by logging into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service so they can contact you. Helpline operators speak many languages and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Read more here

How to Help After February Severe Storms and Floods

Financial contributions to recognized disaster relief organizations are the fastest, most flexible and most effective method of donating to help those affected by the February severe storms and floods. Those seeking to donate to the recovery efforts can do so by visiting Kentucky VOAD – Kentucky Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Additional Kentucky Counties Now Eligible for FEMA Individual and Public Assistance

New counties are now eligible for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance in response to the February severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides. Read more here.

Renters Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to Kentucky renters, including students and homeowners in the 16 affected counties. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance. Renters may also qualify for a grant for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. Read more here.

Heritage Emergency National Task Force

Subject matter experts and trained staff are present in DRCs to provide advice to disaster survivors about how they can salvage their personal keepsakes, including photographs, books, documents, textiles and other commonly damaged items. They are providing demonstrations, handing out informational resources, and giving technical assistance to visitors. Read more here.

FEMA Assistance Available for Personal Property Loss

FEMA and the Commonwealth of Kentucky assistance may repair or replace disaster-damaged property if conditions meet the eligibility requirements, and the item(s) may fall within any of these categories:

• Appliances: Includes standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

• Clothing: Essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage or contamination.

• Home Furnishings: Basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

• Tools Required for Work and School: Tools and equipment required for your job and items required as a condition of an applicant’s or household member’s education. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals.

• Computing Devices: Funds to cover replacement of one personal or family computer. Funds for additional computers required for work or school may be approved.

• Accessible Items: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property required for qualified applicants with disabilities.



Displacement Assistance

Displacement Assistance is money to help with immediate housing needs if you cannot live in your home after the flooding. This money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing. Displacement Assistance is a one-time payment. If you have used your Displacement Assistance and you still have housing needs, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center for other forms of assistance. Read more here.



Tax Relief for Survivors

IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides in Kentucky; various deadlines postponed to Nov. 3.

Federal Assistance for Privately-Owned Roads, Bridges, Driveways

If you have a privately-owned road, bridge or driveway that was damaged or destroyed by the February severe storms and floods, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration may provide financial assistance for replacement or repairs. Read more here.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

• If you sustained damage or loss from the flooding and severe storms, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

You can apply in several ways: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov; visit any Disaster Recovery Center or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”); use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.



• Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson and Woodford counties are eligible to apply. The application deadline is Friday, April 25.

Disaster Recovery Centers

• Currently, 15 Disaster Recovery Centers are open in the 16 affected counties. To find center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. More centers will open in the coming days. Centers are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and are closed on Sundays. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

FEMA Teams Visiting Neighborhoods

FEMA personnel are visiting the 16 affected counties to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources. Read more here

U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online at SBA.gov/disaster. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

