Authors, speakers to visit schools in NKY as part of ‘Kentucky Humanities at the Schools’ starting April 15

Kentucky Humanities at the Schools brings authors and speakers to dozens of schools across the state to meet students in an exciting, interactive learning experience. Schools awarded a visit incur no charges.

Twenty-seven schools have been selected to receive an author/speaker sponsored by Kentucky Humanities, including schools in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. The speakers vary from picture book authors to storytellers and presenters from the Kentucky Humanities Speakers Bureau. During the visits, speakers will meet with an assembly of students and will present on a topic or engage the students in an interactive learning experience.

If the speaker is a children’s author, Kentucky Humanities will purchase a set of books as a gift for the library of the school. Twelve of the selected schools will also receive personalized books by the visiting author for all children in attendance.

Schools receiving visits represent the following counties: Boone, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Campbell, Fayette, Hardin, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Jefferson, Kenton, Letcher, Marshall, Monroe, Nelson, Perry, Powell, Rowan, Trimble, Webster.

Kicking off this year’s round of programs are:

• 4/15 Susan Mills at Clearfield Elementary, Clearfield

• 4/16 Jayne Moore Waldrop at Dixon Elementary School, Dixon

• 4/18 Shawn Pryor at Bryan Station Middle School, Lexington

• 4/21 Mary Hamilton at Henry County High School, New Castle

• 4/22 Amanda Driscoll at Roby Elementary, Shepherdsville

“Kentucky Humanities at the Schools is one of my favorite programs that Kentucky Humanities sponsors,” said Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities Executive Director. “Giving Kentucky students the opportunity to interact with an author and to share in the love of reading and writing is something we feel passionate about. Gifting each child with a book of their own has positive impacts lasting far beyond that one day.”

Humanities at the Schools is a student outreach program of the Kentucky Book Festival. More information on the festival, including a full list of sponsors, events, and authors can be found at kybookfestival.org.

Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, visit kyhumanities.org.

Kentucky Humanities