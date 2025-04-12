The talk was about money (a favorite topic); as an advisor, Meg Hawk is a teacher who provides a service

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Money – that was all that had to be said. Suddenly, the room got totally quiet.

The Covington Rotary Club lunch crowd at The Metropolitan Club zoomed in on the day’s guest speaker. Why not – the topic – money talk. Everyone’s favorite – even if it was not on the day’s menu.

Scheduled to do the talking — young Meg Hawk, who was introduced as a Financial Advisor from the Ft. Thomas Edward Jones office.

Hawk isn’t an Advisor at all. Perhaps a teacher. A money scholar. In short, someone with a passion for helping others — and their money. Be it investing, donating, or passing it on, when one passes.

“Money can be intimidating, even paralyzing,” she told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, after completing her 40-minute discourse on finance. “My goal is to bring peace and clarity to my clients, helping them, feel confident and empowered about their financial future. Whether I’m walking alongside a business owner preparing to exit, a woman navigating a major life transition, or a retiree wondering if they’ll be okay – I’m there to help them, make values-based decisions with confidence.”

Confidence — she certainly displayed it during her entire presentation. And oozed with passion.

Hawk joined Edward Jones three years ago, and in just a short time, she says she’s been honored to serve a growing number of families and individuals who want to be wise stewards of what they’ve worked to build.

What’s the key?

“Start simple,” she says, “but start now. Automate your savings, know your goals, and don’t wait for ‘someday.’ Most importantly find an advisor who listens before they talk. Your money is deeply personal – it should reflect your values, not just your net worth.”

Meg Hawk was born across the river – in Cincinnati – but she says Northern Kentucky has truly become home. “I’ve lived in Bellevue and Crescent Springs and now reside just outside the area near Anderson. I’ve grown deep roots in the Northern Kentucky and Fort Thomas community – both personally and professionally.”

A graduate of Ohio State University, she began her career with Mondelez International. “My path took a detour when I packed my bags for a year of travel and soul-searching,” she said. “I lived in Australia for a year, and explored New Zealand, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bali, and Singapore. The global experience gave me a greater sense of clarity; I wanted a career that made a difference.”

And a difference for others.

“I worked for Aerotek, supporting the new Amazon Hub in Northern Kentucky when I returned home,” she said. “It was there that I discovered my passion for finance – not through spreadsheets but through people. I found myself helping coworkers navigate personal financial decisions, and I realized this was more than just as side interest – it was a calling.”

She discussed charitable giving and financial strategy, noting that total giving in the United States reached $499.33 billion in 2002.

“Annual charitable giving has increased by 16.7 percent since the start of the pandemic (2019),” she said.

Also discussed — giving and taxes; deductions, deduction limits, and integrating charitable giving into one’s financial strategy.

“One of my favorite stories,” she says, “Is about a widow who came to me feeling overwhelmed after losing her spouse. Together, we created a plan that honored her late husband’s legacy while building a path forward for her and her families future. We even built a charitable giving strategy that supported causes they both believed in.

“Watching her go from fearful to confident was the most rewarding part of my work.”