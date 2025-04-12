Vigorous maintenance of voter rolls continues, as more voters removed than added in March

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky voter rolls continue to shrink due to vigorous list maintenance, with more voters removed than added in March.



“Federal oversight of our voter rolls since 2018 was recently lifted, because we have demonstrated we take election integrity seriously,” said Adams.

Of the 7,072 voters removed, 4,656 were deceased, 1,698 were duplicate registrations, 408 were felony convicts, 196 moved out of state, 75 were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 39 voluntarily de-registered.



Republican registration accounts for 47 percent of the electorate, with 1,580,933 voters.

Republican registration grew by 157 voters, a .01 percent increase.

Democratic registration constitutes 42 percent of the electorate, with 1,393,475 voters.

Democratic registration fell by 248 voters, a .02 percent decrease.

There are 358,492 voters registered under other political affiliations, making up 11 percent of the electorate.

“Other” registration rose by 1,181 voters, a .33 percent increase.

