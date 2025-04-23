Mike Tussey: Kentucky Admirals — right up there with the Colonels

Certainly, the commission of KENTUCKY COLONEL is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky. This commission throughout our great state is well known and respected with tremendous pride.

Many months ago, I focused on the renowned commission of the Kentucky Colonel in a column depicting what it took to become a Kentucky Colonel.

An applicant needs to be at least 18 to be nominated to the Governor of Kentucky.

The high honor can only be granted by the Governor and the Secretary of State based on being nominated by another colonel, a third party, and someone being recognized for a noteworthy act.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Governor’ Office in Frankfort in care of Lori Farris: Lori.farris@ky.gov In the event this information has changed call the Governor’s Office for the latest information.

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels was established around 1813 shortly after the war of 1812 which involved the Kentucky Militia. Governor Issac Shelby commissioned Charles Todd, one of his officers years later. 118 years later in 1931, commissioned colonels decided to form a “colonels” organization and Governor Sampson blessed the idea with the first meeting of Kentucky Colonels which was held in Frankfort.

The core value of the Order is that it is a philanthropic organization that offers grants, scholarships, and more in the form of charitable donations from the membership.

Over the many years, 350,000 have received a Kentucky Colonel commission from 59 Governors.



Legends like Muhammad Ali, Abe Lincoln, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Loretta Lynn and Billy Ray Cyrus share their venerable position with thousands more.

A Kentucky Colonel is considered a Good Will Ambassador of Kentucky’s culture, folklore, traditions and values.

Speaking of traditions, Every year at the Kentucky Derby and the annual Kentucky Colonels Barbecue in the fall, you can bet there will be wall to wall Kentucky Colonels all over.

The international headquarters is in Louisville where the Board of Trustees gather periodically. For more information just go to http://www.kycolonels.org

So, just so you’re up to date with another of Kentucky’s highly bestowed honors, pull up a chair as we showcase the rank of:



KENTUCKY ADMIRAL

The Kentucky Admiral is an honorific title, not a military rank, which is awarded by the Director of the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources to individuals who demonstrate exceptional stewardship of the state’s natural resources.

Certainly, it’s a separate distinction from the “Kentucky Colonel.”

Given these two prestigious recognitions from our great Commonwealth – even today I burst with tremendous pride each time I glance at these two wonderful documents anchored on the wall in my office.

60 years ago, March 23, 1965 I was honored to have been appointed a KENTUCKY COLONEL by Governor Breathitt. 26 years later, February 25, 1991 I was greatly honored again to have been appointed a KENTUCKY ADMIRAL in the great fleet of our Kentucky Navy.



So, today I will perform my duties of a Kentucky Admiral by punctuating our state’s natural resources and environmental wealth.

Kentucky has many lakes and rivers that are perfect for fishing, swimming, or just relaxing on the water on a beautiful Kentucky day. It should be noted that all rivers in Kentucky flow to the Mississippi river by virtue of flowing to its major tributary – the Ohio River.

Here are some numbers for you – Kentucky had nearly 49, 000 miles of river of which are described as Wild and Scenic. In fact, the Bluegrass State is unique because its entire northern border is the great Ohio River. The Cumberland River is a 668 mile long river that flows through both Kentucky and Tennessee.

The calendar shows today can be termed as “mid-month.” Temperatures are rising daily and with that comes the thoughts of family vacations. The month of May is knocking on our door complete with beautiful weather followed my our summer months which means it’s vacation time.

Kentucky has many lakes and rivers that make it perfect for fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking or just relaxing on the water. If you’re thinking of lakes, the largest lake here in the Commonwealth is Kentucky Lake. It’s huge with an area of over 160,000 acres. In fact, it triples the area of the second largest – Lake Barkley.

Kentucky is home to 44 State Parks which range from Cumberland Falls in Corbin to Natural Bridge in Slade to locally – Big Bone Lick State Park down near Union.

Kentucky’s National Park of course is Mammoth Cave down in the south central part of the state near Glasgow and Cave City. Plenty of opportunity to hike and fish as well along the Green and Nolin river which is perfect for boating.

If you’re thinking of Kentucky’s Lakes, rivers and reservoirs be sure to consider – Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley, Dale Hollow, Lake Cumberland, Cave Run, Nolin Lake and Bone Lick State Park.

So, having performed my Kentucky Admiral duties promoting our rivers, lakes and waterways, I urge you to be sure to consider all the beauty and magnificence that is right here in our beloved Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Let the Tour begin.

Today I salute all the brothers and sisters that are KENTUCKY COLONELS AND KENTUCKY ADMIRALS!

I have a great feeling all those Colonels and Admirals still strut high in the Commonwealth with unsurpassed pride. It’s a good bet that your fellow Colonel or Admiral is just like you, someone who is full of kindness and good will!

And…that’s what Kentucky is all about.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.