Kentucky State Police begin annual ‘Cover the Cruiser’ campaign to benefit Special Olympics

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentuckians are being encouraged to join the Kentucky State Police (KSP) in its sixth-annual “Cover the Cruiser” campaign through Friday to raise funds and awareness for local athletes competing in the Special Olympics Summer Games.

“This annual event showcases the incredible spirit of unity and generosity that defines Team Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “When we support these athletes, we celebrate their dedication, perseverance and sportsmanship. I encourage all Kentuckians to come out and show their support.”

Troopers and Special Olympics Kentucky athletes will be stationed at various locations across the state this week. For a minimum donation of one dollar, participants can place a custom sticker on a KSP cruiser symbolizing their support. Every dollar raised goes directly to Special Olympics Kentucky. Click here to see the entire schedule of events and locations.

“Cover the Cruiser highlights our trooper’s commitment to strengthening our communities,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “Supporting Special Olympic Athletes and seeing the smiles on their faces means so much to our agency.”

Since its inception, Cover the Cruiser has raised $67,396.65 for Special Olympics Kentucky. Last year, KSP collected $10,807, with Post 3 Bowling Green leading the way with $1,555.

“Events like Cover the Cruiser do more than raise funds and awareness for our incredible Special Olympics athletes—they unite us in a powerful movement of inclusion, support and pride,” said Special Olympics Kentucky CEO Angie Cruse-Tinch. “Thanks to the unwavering dedication of everyone involved—especially our valued partners at the Kentucky State Police—we’re able to deliver life-changing sports, health and educational programs across the state. Their continued commitment fuels our mission and inspires our athletes to shine. We are deeply grateful for KSP’s steadfast support and partnership.”

The annual Special Olympics Kentucky Summer Games will be at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Cover the Cruiser helps generate enthusiasm and support before the summer games.

For more information about the Cover the Cruiser campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit soky.org/coverthecruiser.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports training program and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization has been serving athletes and families since 1970 and currently supports 11,300 athletes in Kentucky.