Opinion: The uncertainty caused by the Trump administration’s tariffs is costing all of us

By Sarah Davasher-Wisdom and Brent Cooper

Special to NKyTribune

Recent investment by the Kentucky General Assembly in pro-business policies have bolstered the economies of two of Kentucky’s largest Metro areas – Louisville and Northern Kentucky. These policies have allowed our regions to fare comparatively well despite national economic headwinds that have created supply-chain disruptions and inflation.

However, recent executive action to impose tariffs on the United States’ largest trading partners threatens to undo our progress and hurt our businesses. As leaders of the Louisville and Northern Kentucky Chambers of Commerce, we join business groups around the state, nation, and globe in urging the administration to halt the threats of and implementation of tariffs. The uncertainty felt over the past several months because of tariffs, and the very threat of a global trade war, is causing our businesses to halt projects, rein in spending, and discuss worst case scenarios as they see a noticeable decrease in consumer spending.

Tariffs are taxes that are paid for by businesses and they disproportionately impact our small and medium-sized businesses, who lack the ability to absorb the additional costs. Proposed tariffs will send prices up significantly and trigger a new cost-of-living crisis for families who are still feeling the impacts of post-pandemic inflation. Add in the retaliatory measures we have already seen and those to come, which will directly impact our signature industries who rely on international markets as a key part of their business models.

Regardless of the type of business or location, every Kentucky business will feel the impact of these tariffs, as our economy depends on international trade. Whether it is bourbon, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, or aerospace, we are constantly buying and selling products to and from our international partners.

Proposed tariffs pose a serious threat to this progress, and the uncertainty surrounding them has already disrupted the markets. When businesses can’t predict costs, it becomes difficult to plan ahead, limiting investment and slowing economic growth. Not to mention the strain on international relationships that are so important to the vitality of our state. In 2024, Kentucky set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $47.7 billion in exports. Our top trading partners – Canada, Mexico, China, and the EU – are the countries most targeted by proposed tariffs.

The fact is that no one will be immune from the impact of these tariffs/taxes. Without an immediate reversal on this approach, we’re about to see increased supply chain issues and even higher inflation.

As Chambers of Commerce, we are longtime proponents of a predictable, free-trade approach to business. Instead of focusing on tariffs, which will cause irreparable harm to our businesses and our people before producing any economic gain, our elected leaders should pursue policies that promote open markets, enhance competitiveness, and foster economic growth across all sectors.

We thank Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul for standing up for Kentuckians and courageously opposing these harmful economic policies. We urge all of Kentucky’s Congressional delegation to stand up for businesses and call for an immediate end to these harmful tariffs. Let’s work toward more effective and collaborative trade solutions that promote growth, innovation, and prosperity for all.

Sarah Davasher-Wisdom is the president and CEO and Greater Louisville Inc. Brent Cooper is the president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.