National Weather Service predicts another round of severe weather and flooding

Kentucky Today/NKyTribune Staff report

While there were no injuries reported in Kentucky due to Sunday’s storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) says another round of severe weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with their biggest concern being the possibility of major flooding, to end the week.

Most of Kentucky is under an enhanced risk of severe weather on Wednesday, according to the NWS Louisville office, as severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop west of the Mississippi River in the afternoon, which will push into Kentucky and Indiana during the evening hours, like what we saw on Sunday. The NWS says all severe hazards are in play, though the main threats should be damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes. Another round of severe weather is also possible of Thursday.

In addition, they say there is increasing potential for a widespread flooding event late this week, as multiple rounds of heavy rainfall are expected Wednesday night through Sunday.

The NWS Paducah office has already issued a flood watch for Wednesday through Sunday in Western Kentucky, as they say historically high forecast rainfall amounts will heighten the risk of flash flooding and flooding, including on major rivers. NWS Louisville has also issued a flood watch for that same period in Central Kentucky.

While six to eight inches of rain is possible between now and next Monday in Central Kentucky, amounts are forecast to increase as you head to Western Kentucky, where 10-15 inches is possible in Paducah, for example. In Eastern Kentucky, rainfall amounts are currently expected to be significantly less. They also note these numbers could change over the next couple of days, as we get closer to the time of the event.

Flash flooding due to heavy rainfall rates in thunderstorms could lead to widespread river flooding, with moderate flooding possible on the Ohio River, and major flooding on smaller rivers and streams.

The NWS says this is an increasingly significant setup with potential for high impacts and life-threatening flooding spanning the course of several days. There advice is to begin preparing for it now, if you live in a flood zone.

NWS: Extended forecast for Northern Kentucky