Jeff Ruby Steaks weekend leads to exciting finish for Turfway Park’s Winter/Spring Meet

Turfway Park’s Winter/Spring Meet officially concluded Saturday, wrapping up a strong season that featured deep fields, big payouts and standout performances.

None was more memorable than Final Gambit’s last-to-first rally in the $777,000 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade III) March 22, the richest race in Turfway Park Racing & Gaming history.

That performance also helped jockey Luan Machado secure his second-consecutive Winter/Spring Meet riding title and fifth overall at Turfway Park. Represented by agent Cory Prewitt, Machado finished the meet with 51 wins from 277 starts and more than $2.5 million in purse earnings.

“It was a great meet,” Machado said. “I’m so thankful for everyone who’s helped support me to get to this point. My agent Cory (Prewitt) has worked hard to keep our business going strong. There were so many people on the backside that made this possible and I’m very thankful for all of them.”

Apprentice Irving Moncada delivered an impressive showing with 42 victories from 246 mounts to finish second in the standings, followed by Joe Ramos (40), Adam Beschizza (26) and Gerardo Corrales (25).

On the trainer’s side, Mike Maker secured his record-extending 24th leading title at Turfway Park with 19 victories from 94 starts. Maker’s season was capped byDana’s Beauty’s win in the $250,000 Latonia Stakes (Listed), part of the Jeff Ruby Steaks undercard.

Kelsey Danner was runner-up in the standings with 17 wins from 83 starts, followed by John Ennis (15) and four trainers tied at 12 wins: Brad Cox, Eric Foster, Larry Rivelli and Brendan Walsh.

In the owner standings, international powerhouse Godolphin edged Elliott Logan’s TEC Racing with eight wins from 37 starts. TEC Racing made a strong run with 48 starts throughout the meet. They were followed by Ismael Bahena, Dede McGehee, and Steve Moger, each with five wins.

Horseplayers had no shortage of value opportunities throughout the meet, with an average field size of 9.1 starters per race and a noteworthy average $2 win payout of $14.91.

Turfway Park’s backstretch remains open for year-round stabling and training. Among the horses currently based on the grounds is Kentucky Derby contender Chunk of Gold, preparing for a start on the first Saturday in May.

Live racing will resume at Turfway Park in early December with the start of the Holiday Meet. For the latest information on gaming promotions and live entertainment, visit www.turfway.com.

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming