Northern Kentucky University, Duke Energy celebrate opening of new Innovation Lab April 3

Northern Kentucky University has announced the launch of a new on-campus innovation lab in partnership with Duke Energy.

The state-of-the-art Duke Energy Innovation Lab will officially open with a ribbon cutting on April 3, at 3 p.m. in NKU’s Griffin Hall.

Duke Energy has transformed an NKU laboratory into a dynamic space designed to be both a multi-use showcase and a center for experimentation and innovation. It will feature the latest in Internet of Things (IoT) technology, with a special focus on green energy.

Housed in Griffin Hall, home to the NKU College of Informatics, the lab will serve as a workshop for student projects for Duke Energy, a visually compelling place for teaching and learning, and a destination for K-12 students seeking hands-on experiences with cutting-edge tech applied to real-world challenges. It is also a workspace for NKU’s flourishing IoT Club.

“We are so proud to have Duke Energy’s generous support in making this ground-breaking space on campus a reality,” says NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson. “The Duke Energy Innovation Lab will allow our students to foster creativity, collaboration and technological advancement while furthering the university’s reach as a hub for innovation. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to preparing the next generation of problem-solvers and leaders.” The innovation lab is made possible through NKU’s partnership with Duke Energy, which looks to support the outreach and experiential learning efforts of the College of Informatics.

“Duke Energy is deeply grateful for our longstanding partnership with NKU, a vital institution that is educating the talented next generation who will make a difference throughout our region and beyond,” says Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky. “We are proud to celebrate the dedication of the Duke Energy Innovation Lab, a cornerstone of our partnership with NKU as we support the University’s dynamic team and help advance their vision with the College of Informatics. Together, we will cultivate new ideas that will provide students with important experiences, while providing Duke Energy with the fresh perspectives these talented students bring.”

