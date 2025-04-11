OKI approves $4.8 billion program to include highway improvements, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments Board of Directors approved a new $4.8 billion Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) at their meeting Thursday.

“A robust and thoughtful transportation improvement program is vital to this region and to the residents in whom we serve – and this is what we passed today,” said OKI Board President Josh Gerth. “It will continue to directly improve their quality of life and access to key transportation services.”

“The TIP will specifically enhance mobility and safety, reduce congestion and travel times, promote accessibility, and create economic opportunities, among many other benefits,” Gerth said.

The program allocates about $2 billion in federal funds, including $243 million in sub-allocated federal funds awarded by OKI to local governments.

The TIP includes projects for improving highways, bus service, and facilities for bicycles and pedestrians. It also identifies the funding necessary to maintain highways and transit service, as well as making travel by people and goods more efficient and safer with improved roadway designs and advanced technologies.

TIP highlights:

Federal funds by project type:

• 25% for bridge expansion and preservation, including Brent Spence Bridge (BSB) and Western Hills Viaduct (WHV) projects • 18% for traffic operations and safety improvements, including shoulder widening and traffic signal upgrades • 18% for road maintenance and reconstruction • 17% for road widening and relocation, such as I-75 in Hamilton County and the Kentucky BSB corridor • 13% for transit projects

OKI suballocated federal funds:

• 30% for bicycle and pedestrian projects

• 26% for traffic operations and safety

• 24% for transit

• 11% for road maintenance and reconstruction

• 6% for other projects, including EV charging infrastructure

• 0% for road widening projects

The transportation program identifies funding commitments over the next four years in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County, Indiana.

The TIP goes into effect on July 1 and will cover fiscal years 2026-2029. View the complete FY26-29 TIP.

The TIP is the short-range component of OKI’s 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan. Updated biennially, all projects in the TIP meet fiscal constraints and air quality conformity requirements.

It includes detailed information on funding sources, amounts, fiscal years, and project phases such as design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction.

All federally funded and regionally significant projects must be included in the TIP, which is integrated into the Statewide TIPs (STIPs) for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

With this new TIP, OKI continues its mission to advance transportation projects that enhance regional mobility, safety, and environmental sustainability.

