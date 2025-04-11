Winners named for Outstanding Women of NKY Awards for 41st year; event June 5

Women are leading, innovating, and inspiring every day in their professions and their personal lives. Each year, the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative (WI) Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards honors women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.



Since 1984, more than 250 women have been recognized for their trail-blazing efforts.

This year’s awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon on June 5 at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming.



The 2025 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees include:

Outstanding Women of NKY Honorees

• Jane Herms, President and CEO, Family Nurturing Center

• Julie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO, meetNKY

• Melissa Lutz, FSMPS, CPSM, Principal, Champlin Architecture

• Natalie Ruppert, Career and Job Services Division Manager, Kenton County Public Library

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree

• Mackey McNeill, Founder/CEO, MACKEY and The Prosperity People



Helen Carroll Champion of Education Honoree

• Sister Marla Monahan, Vicar for Religious, Sisters of Notre Dame



St. Elizabeth Healthcare Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree

• Debbie Simpson, retired, President, Multi-Craft



Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients (students)

• Amy Carder, Gateway Community & Technical College

• Carolann Ashcraft, Northern Kentucky University

• Claire Veirs, Thomas More University



“This year’s honorees exemplify, without a doubt, devotion and dedication to their work, their education, their community, and the people around them,” said Catherine Salzman, chair of the Outstanding Women of NKY Committee. “Not only is this luncheon a wonderful way to celebrate their achievements, but we’re championing all women for inspiring others around them. It’s up to us to pave the way for younger and future generations, and we’re thrilled to recognize this year’s honorees for doing just that.”

“For more than 40 years, Northern Kentucky has celebrated the outstanding women who shape our community,” said Holly Nibert, Director of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative. “What began as an opportunity to spotlight local leaders has now grown into one of the region’s most anticipated gatherings. Hundreds of women, and men, come together to honor remarkable achievements of women making an impact in both their professions and in their communities. It’s inspiring to see how this legacy event continues to empower and elevate women every year.”



Tickets for the event are $70 for NKY Chamber members and $90 for future members. The NKYP rate is $60 or free with the NKYP Event Pass.

To purchase tickets, visit NKYChamber.com/events. More information on the NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative can be found at NKYChamber.com/womensinitiative.



Sponsors include:

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC Bank

Helen Carroll Champion of Education Sponsor: altafiber

Host Sponsor: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming

Media Partner: NKY Tribune