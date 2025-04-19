Older Kentuckians relieved planned changes to Social Security will not go into effect

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

The Social Security Administration backtracked on a new plan, which was set to have taken effect Monday, that would have required more people to apply for benefits in person instead of by phone.

Older Kentuckians say they’ve worked hard their whole lives for their benefits, and are relieved the changes won’t go into effect.

Older residents in rural areas would have had to drive up to four hours in some cases to a local Social Security office, said Carla Wallace, an executive council volunteer with AARP Kentucky.

She added that folks filing for benefits for the first time might’ve had to take a day off work to fill out paperwork they could have done over the phone.

“I think it’s very disrespectful to our senior citizens and our disabled community,” said Wallace. “It is very inconsiderate.”

More than one million Kentuckians receive some form of Social Security benefit each year. And six million Americans age 65 and over live more than 45 miles roundtrip from their nearest Social Security office, according to a report this month by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The Trump administration originally stated the changes would have reduced fraud risk.

Seniors’ benefits shouldn’t be on the chopping block, Wallace added. She noted that amid the rising cost of living, nearly half of the nation’s older residents have trouble purchasing food or paying for housing and utilities.

She said AARP will continue to rally for Social Security.

“We are a nonpartisan organization,” said Wallace. “We have people in Frankfort and in Washington, D.C. – advocating for us every day.”

A nationwide survey released last year by the National Institute on Retirement Security found 87% of Americans agree that Social Security should remain a priority for the nation, no matter the state of budget deficits and across party lines.