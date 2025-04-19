Grammy-winning duo 123 Andrés to visit KCPL Erlanger Branch for free concert April 23

Grammy-winning music duo 123 Andrés will visit the Kenton County Public Library for a bilingual educational concert April 23 from 6-7 p.m. at the library’s Erlanger Branch, located at 401 Kenton Lands Road.

Andrés and Christina are husband and wife, performing interactive concerts in Spanish and English across the United States. Their educational music features sounds and rhythms from across Latin America and gets kids learning about language with a catchy, high-energy delivery. Tracks address a variety of material, ranging from math to culture.

Andrés grew up in Bogotá, Colombia and learned to play the guitar at an early age, later earning a doctorate in music. Christina comes from a bilingual immigrant family and worked as a public school teacher before finding her calling with 123 Andrés. The duo is proud to serve as a cultural connection for Latin families while providing a valuable educational experience.

The duo’s 2024 album We Grow Together was awarded a Grammy for Best Children’s Album. Additional accolades include the Parents’ Choice Silver and Gold Award and the American Library Association for a Notable Children’s Recording recognition. In addition to their widely recognized music, they have published a series of bilingual picture books and appear as co-hosts on the award-winning PBS podcast Jamming on the Job, a program that introduces children to new and inspiring careers.

The event, recommended for ages 18 months and up, is free to attend and no registration is required. Pizza will be served following the concert while supplies last.

Visit kentonlibrary.org for more information.

Kenton County Library