Opinion – Jeff Rubin: Affordable housing is broken — what can we learn from ‘intentional communities’?

April 28 through May 4 marks National Cohousing Week, a nationwide event featuring virtual and in-person discussions about the future of housing. Whether you’re a curious newcomer or a seasoned advocate, it’s an opportunity to explore the growing movement of alternative housing solutions.

Why Is This So Important?

Housing affordability has been a pressing concern in America for decades—perhaps more than ever today. According to a 2024 Harvard Joint Center on Housing Studies report, more than 42 million Americans spend over one-third of their income on housing. Years of surging rents and unprecedented home price growth have placed a heavy financial burden on both renters and homeowners.

This crisis is further exacerbated by deepening income inequality, a growing senior population, and a shortage of accessible housing for aging adults. A 2023 State of Home Affordability Report from Habitat for Humanity reinforces this reality, stating:

“1 in 7 households spend more than half their income on housing.”

Unfortunately, these financial pressures disproportionately impact Black and Latino families and already cost-burdened renters, increasing economic hardship in communities all across America.

Meanwhile, the rising cost of living is forcing older adults to cut back on essential needs just to afford housing. An AARP study finds that seniors with the highest housing cost burdens spend 40% less on food compared to those in affordable housing. Beyond financial strain, inaccessible housing can limit mobility, lead to social isolation, and worsen health outcomes.

One thing is clear: Creating livable communities isn’t just an individual concern—it’s a collective responsibility.

A Time-Tested Solution: Intentional Communities

You may not be familiar with the term “Intentional Communities,” but they’ve existed for centuries.

Perhaps “Cohousing” rings a bell. While cohousing is a widely recognized but often misunderstood model, it represents just a fraction of the broader Communitarianism movement—a philosophy centered on the deep connection between individuals and their communities.

According to Community Finders, a guide for those exploring communal living: “Communitarianism is based on the belief that a person’s social identity and personality are largely molded by their relationships within a community.”

Intentional communities span diverse lifestyles, locations, and ideologies — from Ecovillages and Co-living spaces to Tiny House Villages and Housing Cooperatives.

The Rise of Senior Cohousing

One particularly transformative model is Senior Cohousing, which is rapidly gaining popularity among baby boomers seeking a connected, supportive lifestyle in their later years.

Designed for adults 55+, senior cohousing fosters a close-knit, cooperative environment where neighbors:

• Share meals and common spaces

• Support one another’s well-being

• Enjoy cost-saving benefits and improved quality of life.

This approach enhances physical health, combats social isolation, and empowers aging individuals to live independently while staying engaged with their communities. Just like intergenerational cohousing, it also helps address social and environmental challenges.

Aging is inevitable. How we choose to live is entirely in our hands.

Jeff Rubin is a speaker, author, and adviser on community and aging issues with over 20 years experience leading community service programs at various levels. Based in Berea, he advocates for “Age-friendly” and “Livable” communities and is the author of Wisdom of Age: Perceptions and Insights from One Generation to Another. Contact him at www.jeff@wisdomofage.net.