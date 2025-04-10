PLK Communities clears major hurdle toward redevelopment of former Newport Steel site in Newport

PLK Communities has cleared a major hurdle toward the redevelopment of 910 Lowell Street, a long-vacant, 17-acre site formerly home to the Newport Steel Company.

With the recent incentive approvals by the Newport City Commission, the company is actively advancing pre-development and design work, with hopes to begin construction this summer.

Vacant since 1981, the site presents significant environmental and geotechnical challenges. PLK would commit millions toward remediation to address decades of industrial use, including underground debris, buried structures, and soil contamination.

The company is working closely with Newport leadership and local agencies to ensure safe, responsible redevelopment that benefits future residents and the community at large.

“We’re committed to delivering a site everyone in Newport can be proud of,” said Mick Oakes, Development Associate at PLK Communities. “This is a team effort, and we value our collaboration with Newport’s leadership, the schools, and the community as we bring this vision to life.”

“We believe this project represents a new chapter for West Newport,” said Tommy Guidugli, City of Newport Mayor. “The cleanup and revitalization of this site have been long overdue, and we’re proud to support a development that will bring new families, economic growth, and momentum to our city.”

The proposed redevelopment focuses on a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, including townhomes for rent designed to accommodate families and working professionals. The plan includes green space, a new dog park, and pedestrian-focused infrastructure upgrades that will help reconnect the area to surrounding neighborhoods and the Licking River.

The project is supported by a 40-year IRB incentive structure, aligning public and private interests to restore this key corridor. The redevelopment is expected to bring significant new tax revenue, job creation, and long-term infrastructure benefits to the city, replacing decades of disuse with renewed purpose and investment.

PLK also committed to donating $150,000 towards tree planting in West Newport. This will help the City offset the impact of a recently rescinded $1 million federal grant originally intended to support environmental and streetscape improvements in the neighborhood. They have also agreed to participate in a traffic study along Route 9, supporting the city’s work to design and implement pedestrian safety features along this key corridor.

PLK Communities has earned a reputation for taking on complex redevelopment projects across the region. Award-winning communities like Factory 52 in Norwood and ILA Hyde Park in Cincinnati reflect the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, architectural excellence, and long-term community investment.

“This isn’t just about building housing,” said Oakes. “It’s about responsibly revitalizing spaces that have been overlooked for decades. That takes time, commitment, and a strong public-private partnership like the City of Newport is leading”

Founded by Peter Klekamp in 2001, PLK Communities specializes in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily properties. The company focuses on exceptional service and distinctive living experiences for residents. Today, PLK has over 240 full-time associates and owns and manages roughly 7,000 apartment homes across Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida. Recent PLK completed mixed-use developments, including Factory 52 in Norwood and Veridian at the Delhi Town Center.

