UK Health: Brain health engagement — staying engaged while you age protects your brain

By Elizabeth Rhodus

University of Kentucky

Our lives are made up of one experience after the next, building and refining neural connections in our brain. Neural connections are like interconnecting highways in which cars represent messages from one area of the brain to another. These connections rapidly develop in early childhood, but the brain continues to grow and refine these connections throughout our lives, even into older adulthood. This is referred to as neuroplasticity.



Enriching experiences – such as traveling, socializing, education, and exercise – are particularly impactful for the brain. By stimulating the brain though enriched environments and engagement, neural connections are forged, and science has shown that engagement can be protective for brain health. Another principle, called cognitive reserve, is the building of the infrastructure throughout the brain over your life, almost like thousands of layers of scaffolding made up of neural connections.

In addition to enriched engagement throughout the lifespan, it’s critical to continue engagement into old age. Some older adults may see a natural subtle decline in activities, outings, social engagements, etc., perhaps spending increased time sitting and/or alone. However, health associations, such as the American Neurology Association and the American Heart Association, strongly urge older adults to remain engaged and active physically, socially, and cognitively.

Research has shown that certain types of engagement can be especially beneficial for brain health and longevity. Four types of engagement to emphasize include socialization, physical activity, cognitive stimulation, and proper nutrition.

Social Engagement

When we consider neural connections, our everyday thoughts will stimulate typical thinking patterns that we use throughout the day. Yet, when we engage with someone else or a group of people, our brain is forced to consider others’ opinions and ideas. We are tasked with communication, both understanding and sharing. Additionally, being around others releases endorphins, the ‘feel good’ chemicals in our brain. Socializing has been shown to reduce depression and stress and increase feelings of happiness and safety.



Physical Activity

Our brain is filled with tiny blood vessels that allow oxygen and nutrients to continuously fuel the brain. Physical activity strengthens the brain’s blood vessels, increases oxygen, and promotes improved function throughout your body. Older adults are recommended to engage in 150 minutes per week (30 minutes, 5 days per week) of moderate-intensity physical activity. Physical activity can be sought through dancing, cleaning, walking, mowing – anything that moves your body and gets your heart pumping a little bit faster.



Cognitive Stimulation

Similar to socialization, cognitively stimulating activities force the neural connections to move in directions beyond typical daily thinking. New experiences are the most beneficial for brain health. Working challenging puzzles and games, engaging in crafts, listening to something new, or learning new talents are all protective for brain health. Doing the same thing every day, repeatedly, takes away the “newness,” so rotate your activities to keep things exciting.



Proper Nutrition

The foods we eat fuel and power our brain. Ensuring adequate and proper nutrition can improve your brain health. In fact, the MIND diet, a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets, has been shown to reduce your risks of developing dementia. Reducing salts and sugars can dramatically impact your overall brain health and prolong function.



We’ve reviewed numerous key principles in brain health, such as neural connections, neuroplasticity, and cognitive reserve. These principles culminate into brain health through engagement. The number one take-away is that enriched environments and engagement protect your brain, so stay engaged as you age.

Elizabeth Rhodus, Ph.D., is an occupational therapist and assistant professor at UK’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.