Dan Allen receives Ralph Bailey Award from Kenton fiscal court for service to Cooperative Extension

The Kenton County Fiscal Court recognized Dan Allen, retired agent of the Kenton County Cooperative Extension, with the Ralph Bailey Award.

Originally from West Virginia, Allen graduated from the College of Agriculture and Forestry at West Virginia University. After marrying his wife Rosie, they moved to Northern Kentucky where they raised two children on a small farm in Southern Kenton County. For 30 years he worked in landscape horticulture and business management.

In 2005, Allen was named Kenton County Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources with University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. For more than two decades, he spearheaded educational programs, community leadership development and awareness of agriculture production in our County.

“Dan’s accessible, reasonable and solution-oriented approach made collaborating with him on many projects fruitful and productive,” Commissioner Beth Sewell, who nominated Allen for the recognition, said. “His extensive knowledge and passion for agriculture and natural resources was appreciated and will be missed in Kenton County.”

The Ralph Bailey Award recognizes public servants who demonstrated exceptional leadership, integrity, dedication and impact in their careers serving Kenton County residents.

Ralph Bailey, who passed away in December 2024 at the age of 93, devoted over three decades to Kenton County government. Joining the County first as assistant county administrator, Bailey served as county administrator under Judge/Executive Clyde Middleton. In 1999, Bailey was named Special Projects Manager, a role he kept until his retirement in 2021.

Overall, Bailey served under six County/Judge administrations and contributed to several key projects, including the construction of the Kenton County Justice Center and the Kenton County Detention Center.

Beyond his governmental roles, Bailey was deeply involved in the community, taking on active roles with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, Kenton County Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA Metropolitan Board of Directors.

“Ralph Bailey’s legacy of service and leadership has profoundly shaped Kenton County,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “Recognizing similar legacies of public service in his name ensures that his commitment to community and public service continues to inspire future generations.”

Each member of the Fiscal Court may nominate one Ralph Bailey honoree a year. Recipients must have at least 10 years of non-elected public service leadership to Kenton County residents and be fully retired.