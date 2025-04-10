The Easter Bunny to receive police, fire department escort through Ft. Wright Saturday

The City of Fort Wright has announced the Easter Bunny will be arriving in town for a visit on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. as Fort Wright Police and Fire Department provide escort on a tour of the city’s streets.

Residents are asked to step outside on their porches, front lawn, or wave from your windows to greet the bunny when they hear sirens and horns as the motorcade passes. For those not living directly along the route of passage, a schedule has been so they can make sure to park or walk to a more accessible location.

Everyone is asked be safe and stay clear of all moving vehicles.

The BUNNY Route

• Depart City Hall at 2 p.m. • Straight to Kyles, left on Highland, left on Henry Clay • Cross Kyles to West Henry Clay, right on Rosa, left on Augusta, right on Barbara to West Crittenden • Cross Kyles to Cumberland, left on Basswood, left on East Crittenden • Right on Kyles, right on St Anthony, left on Marcella, right on St Anthony • Cross Kyles to right on Lorup • Lorup to Werner, right on Highland, right on Reeves. • Left on Highland, right on Beaumont, right on Mt Vernon • Left on Montpelier, left on Beaumont • Right on Mt Vernon, right on Ashlawn • Left on Monticello • Left on Kyles, left on Mt Vernon, right on Ashwood, right on Highland/Kyles • Left on Kennedy, right on Rivard • Left on Dixie, left on Highland in Ft Mitchell, left to Longmeadow, left on Stonewell, right on Parkside • Parkside to left on Stonewell, right on Long Meadow, right on Highland, right on Dixie • Right on Orchard, left on Pieck, right on Orchard, right on Dixie • Left on George Huser, left on Park, right on Morris Pl., right on Glazier • Left on Barrington, left on Howard • Right on Morris, right on Amsterdam, left on Ft Henry, left on General, left on Pickett • Right on Ft Henry, left on Amsterdam, left on Diamond, right on Sleepy Hollow, right on Amsterdam • Left on Birchwood, right on Park, right on Hazelwood, left on Redwood • Left on Park, right on St Agnes, left on Vidot, right on Amsterdam, right on Sleepy Hollow • Right on Dixie, left on Kyles, right to City Hall

City of Ft. Wright