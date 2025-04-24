Pope Francis, dead at 88, to lie in state for three days with services on Saturday; local plans announced

Staff report

People across the world are mourning Pope Francis who died Monday after suffering a stroke and cardiac arrest. He was 88.

The pontiff spent five weeks in the hospital earlier this year suffering from double pneumonia and was slowly recovering, but the Vatican on Tuesday reported that death came quickly and he had not suffered. He had served as head of the Catholic church for 12 years, during which time he was an advocate for the poor and marginalised. He was the church’s 266th Pope.

Pope Francis confirmed in his final testament released on Monday that he wished to be buried in Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major and not St. Peter’s where many of his predecessors were laid to rest.

All Cardinals in Rome were summoned to a meeting on Tuesday to determine the day-to-day running of the Church in the period before a new Pope is elected by a conclave of some 135 Cardinals eligible to participate in the process.

His body will lie in state until his funeral on Saturday morning, according to the Vatican News. The mass will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, Rome.

The Diocese of Covington will commemorate the Death of Pope Francis with the following liturgical events:



• Sung Evening Prayer from the Office of the Dead

Friday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington

Bishop John Iffert will be the celebrant; Father Ryan Stenger, judicial vicar and pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Camp Springs, will be the homilist.



• Requiem Mass for Pope Francis

Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m.

Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, Covington

Bishop John Iffert will be the celebrant; Bishop Emeritus Roger Foys will be the homilist.



The Diocese notes that everyone is welcome to attend.

In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of His Holiness Pope Francis until sunset on the day (Saturday) of the Pope’s interment.

“Pope Francis earned the title ‘The People’s Pope’ by showing kindness and mercy, standing for love above hate and extending a hand to help all people,” said Gov. Beshear. “He led by example, and his humility and dedication to God brought people together. His loss is great, but his impact is greater.”

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

