Prysmian to again serve as presenting sponsor for Cincinnati’s Flying Pig Marathon weekend May 2-4

Prysmian will once again serve as a presenting sponsor for the 2025 Flying Pig Marathon Weekend May 2-4 in downtown Cincinnati.

The weekend is highlighted by the Flying Pig Marathon on Sunday, May 4, while it also boasts fun for the whole family with a weekend full of events and races of various lengths.

Prysmian, an energy transition and digital transformation company locally headquartered in Highland Heights, will be a presenting sponsor for the third year.

The company is a global leader in wire and cable manufacturing with products connecting and illuminating notable landmarks including the Status of Liberty and Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

“The Flying Pig Marathon isn’t just a race, it’s a legendary event that unites the entire Cincinnati community like bacon and eggs on a Sunday morning,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. “It’s been a thrill personally, chasing that finish line and professionally, showing off Prysmian’s dedication to keeping our team and community pumped up on the health and wellness train.”

Pirondini and other Prysmian employees are long-time participants in the Flying Pig events, with Pirondini completing the full marathon each of the last three years. He will be running the full marathon again in 2025.

Prysmian will be featured on the lead car and finish line clocks during Flying Pig Weekend. Runners can also look out for the Prysmian Pace Team to help them reach their goals by running a consistent pace. The company also sponsors the Prysmian Power Hub at the P&G Health and Fitness Expo, allowing attendees and racers to relax and recharge in the space.

“We are thrilled to have Prysmian return as a presenting sponsor once again in 2025, empowering our runners to give their best both on and off the course,” said Doug Olberding, president and CEO of Pig Works, the parent organization of the Flying Pig Marathon. “The entire weekend is made possible by the generous support of our devoted sponsors like Prysmian, as well as our incredible team of volunteers and participants.”

Learn more about Prysmian at na.prysmian.com.

