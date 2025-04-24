Mentoring Plus’ Seeds of Hope gala Friday to honor Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller

The Seeds of Hope Award Gala, hosted annually by Northern Kentucky nonprofit Mentoring Plus, will return to the Newport Syndicate Friday for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and community impact, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s honoree is Justice Michelle M. Keller, Associate Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court and a lifelong advocate for justice, equity, and public service.

Each year, Mentoring Plus honors a community leader who has made a significant impact in the lives of youth and families across the region. Justice Keller joins a distinguished list of past Seeds of Hope recipients recognized for planting hope and opportunity in our community.

Justice Keller, a lifelong Northern Kentuckian, was appointed to the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2013 and elected to full terms in both 2014 and 2022. She has served in numerous leadership roles within the legal community and has earned accolades for her contributions to the fair administration of justice, her commitment to pro bono work, and her unwavering dedication to uplifting others.

The Seeds of Hope Gala is the premier fundraising event for Mentoring Plus, an organization founded in 2009 to serve teens ages 13–21 facing long-term exposure to poverty, trauma, neglect, and systemic barriers. Through structured mentoring, intensive case management, and holistic support, Mentoring Plus helps young people and their families build resilience and thrive.

“This event is about celebrating hope—and Justice Keller embodies that spirit in every aspect of her life and career,” said Chris Saunders, Executive Director of Mentoring Plus. “Her leadership, integrity, and compassion have made her a powerful force for good in Kentucky, and we are honored to recognize her this year.”

The evening will include dinner, youth testimonials, live and silent auctions, and the presentation of the Seeds of Hope Award. Proceeds from the event go directly toward Mentoring Plus’s life-changing programs in the Northern Kentucky area.

Tickets are available at www.mentoringplus.org.

Mentoring Plus empowers at-risk youth and families in Northern Kentucky through mentoring, case management, life skills training, and support services. By pairing teens with caring adult mentors and a dedicated staff team, the organization helps build stronger futures—one relationship at a time.