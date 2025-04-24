Covington Park’s and Recreation 2025 program guide packed with new programs, old favorites

Could 2025 be the most fun-filled year in The Cov to date? If the newly released Covington Parks and Recreation 2025 Program Guide is any indication, the answer is an unequivocal, “You better believe it.”

On Tuesday, the City’s Parks and Recreation staff presented the 2025 Program Guide to the Covington Board of Commissioners, highlighting a year full of youth programs, events, conservation efforts, and more.

“The City’s Parks and Recreation staff know how important our parks, playgrounds, and green spaces are to our children and families, and –as they do each year – they have planned a year full of outstanding activities and events,” said Mayor Ron Washington.

With 20 miles of trails, 27 parks and green spaces, 7 pollinator gardens, 2 dog parks, a pool, splash park, basketball courts, disc golf, engaging programs and events, and more, Parks and Recreation Manager Greg Stacy said the calendar-packed year offers something for everyone.

“We’re bringing back all the favorite programs and events that people in The Cov look forward to and enjoy, plus we’ve created new and expanded programs,” said Stacy. “I’m excited about our new programs, which include Monarch Pledge events, youth fall soccer, and volleyball.”

Covington residents can look forward to events at the Devou Park Bandshell by the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Concerts in the Park, and Shakespeare in the Park, and Astronomy Nights at the Volpenheim Pavilion in Devou Park.

Residents can see the City of Covington Parks and Recreation 2025 Program Guide online. Printed copies of the guide will be placed in strategic locations throughout Covington, including the public library, churches, schools, and City Hall.

Among the programs and events in 2025:

Youth Programs:

• Cov-tivities are fun and engaging activities like games and arts and crafts, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at either Randolph Pool or Bill Cappell Splash Pad. On Mondays, events take place at Latonia Water Park, Wednesdays at Randolph Pool, and Fridays will alternate locations each week, starting at Latonia Water Park on June 13. • Story Time in the Park with Kenton County Public Library happens every Friday in June and July at the Breaden Shelter in Devou Park (excluding July 4). KCPL’s children’s librarian will lead children in story time and songs. • Youth Soccer is a fun and engaging soccer camp that introduces players to the fundamentals of the game, this year offering both spring and fall sessions. • Archery Mini Camp is an introductory course in the fundamentals of archer for ages 8 to 13, June 11 – 12 at the David Housley Pavilion at Randolph Park, and August 5 – 6, at Hands Pike Park.

General Programs:

• Historical Walking Series explores Covington’s rich history. Walks begin at 10 a.m. and cover 1.5 – 2 miles. Featured tours include: “Old True Blues, a walking tour of Covington’s baseball history on Aug. 2, A History of Devou Park on August 30, and Exploring the History of Latonia on Sept. 13. • Volleyball is new to Parks and Rec’s 2025 lineup of programs and is open play with all equipment is provided, and takes place Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Goebel Park. • Co-Ed Softball League is a fun competitive league that will play during August and September at the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex. • Movie Nights in the Park at four different parks, beginning June 6. • Pickleball happens on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. Equipment provided.

Events:

• Youth Fishing Derby on May 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prisoners Lake in Devou Park provides the bait, offers pole rentals (parent ID required), a free hot dog lunch, and prizes for the longest, shortest, heaviest, and most caught fish. • Opening Day at the Pool. Dive into summer with a splash on Saturday, June 7. • Pups at the Pool on Aug. 3. • Pumpkin Carving Nights at David Housley Pavilion in Randolph Park on Oct.15 & 16. • Jack-O-Lantern Festival at David Housley Pavilion at Randoph Park on Oct. 18. • Happy COV Holidays at Covington City Hall on Dec. 12.

Wellness Programs: All wellness programs are offered in partnership with the Kenton County Public Library and will take place at Devou Park Rotary Grove Memorial.

Programs include:

• Reflections in Nature. Guided mindfulness mediations that teach simple techniques to quiet the mind, find balance, and embrace beauty in nature. Meditations take place May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, and Nov. 15. • Tai Chi in the Park. Tai Chi sessions led by Master Greg Fahey of NKY Shaolindo. Master Fahey is a 7th degree black belt who will guide participants through a low-impact Tai Chi practice. Perfect for all experience levels. • Yoga in the Park. Gentle yoga sessions are designed to enhance flexibility, reduce stress, and connect with nature. Check Parks and Rec FB page for updates.

Stacy encourages residents to stay alert to the Parks and Rec social media feeds for any changes and cancelations and any new fun additions.

Get out there and throw a frisbee, hit the trails, join the pickleball craze, hike, bike, swim, reserve a park shelter for a birthday party, shoot some hoops, run with your pup, stroll along the Licking Greenway Trail and take in 17 murals, and more. Covington Parks and Rec has your recreations needs covered.

City of Covington