Transit Authority of NKY to offer free shuttle service to and from Flying Pig Marathon packet pickup

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced it will offer a free shuttle service to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center (NKYCC) to help Flying Pig Marathon participants conveniently travel to and from packet pickup.

The complimentary shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 1 through Saturday, May 3. Riders can catch the shuttle at designated TANK stops in downtown Cincinnati, with pick-up and drop-off available at the following locations:

• 5th & Vine Sts.

• 5th & Main Sts. (Government Square)

• 5th & Lawrence Sts.

“We’re excited to support the Flying Pig Marathon by making it as easy as possible for participants to get where they need to be,” said Gina Douthat, TANK general manager.

“Our free shuttle will drop runners off right at the front door of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center, so they can pick up their race packets hassle-free.”

“We are so thankful to have wonderful community partners like TANK who will help our participants fly across the Ohio River to begin their Flying Pig journey stress-free at the P&G Health & Fitness Expo,” shared Doug Olberding, Flying Pig CEO.

Additionally, marathon participants living or staying in Newport and Bellevue can take the Southbank Shuttle to NKYCC for packet pickup for just $2.

For more information, visit www.tankbus.org.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky