Square1 announces top award winners of annual NEXT Final Pitch Event for high school students

Square1 recently hosted its annual NEXT Final Pitch Event at Thomas More University offering local high school students the opportunity to share their innovations, learn from industry experts, and network with local professionals, all while competing for cash prizes.

The NEXT Final Pitch Event brought together students from across the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region to showcase their entrepreneurial ideas. This year, 11 local high schools were represented across 36 teams competing in six divisions, including a Top Teams division, who competed for a full-tuition, four-year scholarship to Thomas More University, and a new Spanish-speaking division.

This year’s top award winners included:

• Anna Amundson and Marin Connelly (Instaglow) – Winners of the Thomas More University full-tuition scholarship, these Ursuline Academy students were recognized for their innovative solution to eliminate controversial line calls in tennis and other court sports. • Josie Roberts, Gretchen Phelps, and Milli Rhodes (Parking Pal) – Holy Cross students and recipients of a $25,000 scholarship for their app, which alleviates the headache of parking space searches in downtown areas. • Keegan Wall, Logan Johns, and Nic Blanchet (Lock In Lock-Box) – Recipients of a $22,000 scholarship, these Covington Catholic students designed an innovative solution to counter porch package theft.

The first-ever winners of the Spanish-speaking division were two teams from Woodward Career Technical High School, which tied for first place. Notre Dame Academy students won the Social Impact and Software/App divisions. Beechwood High School took home the Smart Devices division, while Covington Catholic led the Physical Products competition.

“The Greater Cincinnati region has embraced entrepreneurship as a critical component to our region’s success,” said Square1 CEO Keith Schneider. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this ecosystem, fostering an innovative spirit in more than 1,000 students annually.”

Offering full- and partial-tuition scholarships to Thomas More as part of the NEXT Final Pitch Event allows us to support young entrepreneurs in furthering their education and turning their ideas into reality. “We are proud to invest in the next generation of problem solvers through this partnership,” said Justin Vogel, Assistant Vice President for Enrollment at Thomas More University.

Bruce Rosenthal, Ph.D., dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, added: “At Thomas More, we take pride in equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate, lead, and make a positive impact on society. This collaboration bolsters our commitment to developing the business leaders of tomorrow.”

The event was made possible with the support of U.S. Bank, which played a pivotal role in providing NEXT students with this unique opportunity to access mentorships, advance their ideas, and explore future partnerships. Additionally, Blue North, a Northern Kentucky non-profit supporting local entrepreneurs, provided co-working spaces to all NEXT finalists, ensuring they have office space to continue pursuing their entrepreneurial ideas.

Square1 is working to expand the NEXT program in the 2025-2026 school year, increasing opportunities for students to develop entrepreneurial mindsets, strengthening academic foundations, and building networks and resources to become the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

For more information about Square1 and its programs, visit square1next.org.

