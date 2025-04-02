Kentucky Humanities selects anthology Savory Memories for 2025 Kentucky Reads program

Kentucky Humanities has selected Savory Memories edited by L. Elisabeth Beattie — now Linda Elisabeth LaPinta — for its 2025 Kentucky Reads.

The novel will serve as a focal point for community-wide book discussions that promote a shared literary experience and celebrate the diverse voices and stories that shape Kentucky’s rich cultural landscape.

Kentucky Reads will offer scholar-led discussions of Savory Memories to community organizations throughout the Commonwealth. Any non-profit organization in Kentucky can host a discussion of Savory Memories for a booking fee of $50, and each host organization will be provided with 10 copies of the novel to share among participating members. Publicity materials to promote the discussion will also be provided. A list of scholars can be found at kyhumanities.org.

New this year, organizations may opt for a discussion leader who can not only drive the group conversation but also can offer a writing prompt and direction for individuals who may want to share their own memories of food and family.

Savory Memories beautifully intertwines personal essays and cherished recipes from some of Kentucky’s most esteemed writers, offering readers a delectable journey through the Commonwealth’s culinary and cultural heritage. With contributions from notable authors such as Joy Bale Boone, George Ella Lyon, Ronni Lundy, Ed McClanahan, Sena Jeter Naslund, and Richard Taylor, each essay reflects on the profound connections between food, family, and memory, providing a rich tapestry of Kentucky’s diverse traditions.

“We are delighted to feature Savory Memories for this year’s Kentucky Reads,” said Bill Goodman, Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities. “This collection not only showcases the literary talents of Kentucky writers, but also emphasizes the universal experience of sharing meals and stories. It’s a celebration of our state’s history, culture, and the bonds that unite us.”

Linda LaPinta is a native Kentucky author whose work weaves together the rich threads of history, culture, and personal narrative. Her books, articles, and essays explore the diverse experiences of Kentuckians, from the everyday lives of quilters to the culinary traditions that shape communities. She has published several books including Conversations with Kentucky Writers I and II; Kentucky Quilts and Quiltmakers: Three Centuries of Creativity, Community, and Commerce; Sisters in Pain: Battered Women Fight Back; and Savory Memories. In addition to her books, Linda has authored many articles and essays on diverse topics related to Kentucky history and culture. Her work has appeared in publications such a The Kentucky Encyclopedia, The Journal of Kentucky Studies, and The Courier-Journal. She is also a frequent speaker at conferences and community events, sharing her knowledge and passion for Kentucky’s stories with audiences across the state.

Previous Kentucky Reads selections include Robert Penn Warren’s Pulitzer-Prize winning All the King’s Men, Wendell Berry’s Hannah Coulter, Crystal Wilkinson’s The Birds of Opulence, Bobbie Ann Mason’s Dear Ann, Kim Michele Richardson’s The Book Woman’s Daughter, and, last year, Fenton Johnson’s Scissors, Paper, Rock.

Kentucky Humanities, which serves as the Kentucky Affiliate for the Library of Congress’ Center for the Book, is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, including Kentucky Reads, visit kyhumanities.org.

Kentucky Humanities