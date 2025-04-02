Beginning today at 8 a.m. EDT, 15-year-old Kentuckians can visit the Kentucky State Police website to search for times and locations to apply for a driver’s permit and take the written test. Due to high demand and location availability, appointments are limited.

After signing House Bill 15 into law, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was working to reprogram the state’s licensing system and that online scheduling would begin April 2.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment should follow these directions:

1) Visit the Kentucky State Police website to search for available appointments.

2) If you do not get an appointment, please check back the following day. New appointments are added to the website every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Appointments may be made at any time, but can fill up quickly.

Prior to arriving to take their written permit test with the Kentucky State Police, 15-year-old Kentuckians should remember to:

• Gather all required documentation to take to your appointment so the permit test can be administered. Necessary documents include proof of identity such as birth certificate (not a photocopy), proof of Social Security and a School Compliance Verification Form. See Drive.ky.gov for full list and more info.

• Study the Kentucky Driver Manual, which can be found here. Should an applicant not pass the written test, they can schedule another appointment on the website.

“We know there are a lot of 15-year-old Kentuckians who are excited to sign up for written permit testing, and we ask everyone to be patient as we work to accommodate the increased number of applicants,” said Capt. Chris Baker, commander of the Kentucky State Police driver testing branch.

“In the meantime, please check the scheduling website every weekday at 8 a.m. for new appointment slots and be sure to study to increase the chance of passing the permit test the first time around.”

For any 15-year-old who already has an appointment to take their written permit test, they do not need to reschedule or make a new appointment.

House Bill 15 only allows more time for eligible drivers to hold a permit. State law still requires you to be 16 years old to obtain a license (intermediate). For more information about Kentucky’s graduated driver licensing program and requirements to move from a permit to an intermediate license and then to a full, unrestricted license, click here.

Office of the Governor