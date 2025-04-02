Two NKY educators among six KY finalists for Presidential Award in mathematics and science

Six Kentucky educators have been selected as state finalists and are now eligible to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the nation’s highest honor for K–12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and computer science teachers.

Each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics and science education researchers, district personnel and teachers recommend up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards. The award is given to up to two teachers in mathematics and/or science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories, along with schools operated by the Department of Defense Education Activity in the United States and overseas.

PAEMST awardees receive a trip to Washington, D.C., where they attend recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate, and they join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state/jurisdiction and national STEM teaching.

Kentucky’s finalists were selected through a review process led by state selection committees, consisting of experts in mathematics and science education, district leaders and classroom teachers. Applications were evaluated based on criteria and scoring information established by the National Science Foundation.

The finalists each shared what motivates them to teach:

Mathematics

• Jolie Beville, Thomas Jefferson Middle School (Jefferson County): “I am passionate about empowering students through meaningful and engaging mathematical learning,” Beville said. • Monica Jones, North Laurel High School, (Laurel County): “My passion for teaching mathematics comes from the joy of igniting curiosity, engaging students in activities that help them discover the beauty and logic behind numbers, while empowering them to solve real-world problems with confidence,” Jones said. • Christopher Manker, Campbell County High School: “The impact of great teachers is multiplied many times by the lives of their students. Teaching isn’t a job; it’s a lifestyle,” Manker said.

Science

• Kimberly Klein, Highlands Middle School (Fort Thomas): “Public education opened doors to a brighter future for me and ignited my passion for science, shaping the path I walk today and now that passion drives me to create a classroom where students feel empowered to ask questions, think critically, and embrace the learning process with curiosity and confidence,” Klein said. • Andrea New, Atherton High School (Jefferson County): “I love helping my students understand the beauty of science by making it accessible, engaging, and meaningful,” New said. • Catherina Sammons, Tates Creek High School (Fayette County): “I am passionate about teaching, and teaching science in particular, because it is a rare opportunity to directly ignite the curiosity of the next generation, inspiring a love of discovery and helping them to become more responsible and informed citizens and members of our community,” Sammons said.

The awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Kentucky Department of Education