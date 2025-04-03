Strong storm system, flood watch through Sunday for NKY; Duke Energy prepared to act

Staff report

A powerful storm system will impact the Greater Cincinnati region, with the National Weather Service predicting severe storms and issuing a flood watch through Sunday but says damaging winds are the greatest threat.

The Governor issued a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the four-day severe weather event, saying far Western Kentucky is facing potentially historic amounts of rain and strong winds with the possibility of tornadoes, at a Level 5.

Duke Energy has placed local crews on alert and is ready to shift resources to hardest-hit areas as conditions evolve. Customers are urged to prepare for the potential of extended power outages and should have a plan in place in the event they lose power due to flooding.

“As we respond to potential storm damage, safety remains our top priority,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We encourage customers to plan and be ready for possible power outages.”

Strong winds and flash flooding may occur. Hail and tornadoes are a possibility.



How to Prepare Before the Storm:

• Develop a plan for what to do if you experience a power outage. Keep an emergency supply kit ready, which might include medications, water, nonperishable foods, and other essentials that could be hard to find after a storm. • Ensure you have a plan to relocate family members, especially those with special needs, to a safe place if there is a prolonged power outage. • Charge your cellphones, computers, and other electronic devices before the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider buying portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged. • Keep a portable radio or TV on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important updates from state and local officials.

Precautions after the storm:

• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, or anything in contact with lines. • If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground. • If you are driving and come across a utility crew working along the road to repair power, move over or slow down to keep crews and yourself safe.

How to Report a Power Outage:

After a storm hits, restoring power as safely and quickly as possible is our top priority, while keeping our customers informed. Customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:

• Visit duke-energy.com/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device. • Use the Duke Energy mobile app. You can download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play. • Text OUT to 57801 — standard text and data charges may apply. • Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800-343-3525. • Visit our interactive outage map to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

Visit our Storm Center to learn how to remain safe during all phases of a storm, including info on how Duke Energy restores power. Make sure to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

Building a More Reliable Grid

Duke Energy works year-round to increase reliability and resiliency and prepare for storms, including tree trimming, equipment upgrades, and the deployment of smart grid and self-healing technologies. In 2024 alone, self-healing systems prevented over 336,000 outages in Ohio and Kentucky. These tools detect problems and reroute power automatically, often restoring service in seconds.

The National Weather Forecast for the rest of the week for NKY

