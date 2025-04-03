CPE, colleges and universities launch new initiative to expand credit for prior learning

The Kentucky Student Success Collaborative (KYSSC), a unit of the Council on Postsecondary Education, has launched a year-long initiative to encourage colleges and universities to award academic credit for knowledge gained through work, military or life experiences.

Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Eastern Kentucky University and Gateway Community and Technical College will participate in the first six-month cycle, followed by Big Sandy Community and Technical College, Northern Kentucky University, and Somerset Community College.

Participating campuses will receive coaching from two national experts in the field using a continuous improvement model first piloted with Jefferson Community and Technical College. Dr. Matt Bergman, University of Louisville professor and CPE Senior Fellow, has authored numerous books and articles about prior learning assessment and adult learner persistence. Dr. Dallas Kratzer, educational consultant and CPE Senior Fellow, works with the American Council on Education to assess how academic credit can be awarded for military training.

CPE President Aaron Thompson believes practices like credit for prior learning (CPL) signal that higher education is for everyone, not just recent high school graduates. “There are thousands of working Kentuckians with some college but no degree who would benefit from a postsecondary credential,” said Thompson. “Allowing these folks to earn credit by demonstrating what they’ve already learned means they can bypass some requirements and finish a degree in less time.”

Research from the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning shows CPL boosts college enrollment, retention and completion among post-traditional (adult) learners. Students typically earn academic credit by passing an examination, completing military training or professional certifications, or compiling a portfolio of relevant work that is assessed by faculty. Nevertheless, getting faculty and administrators to buy in to this approach can be a challenge.

“While CPL isn’t new, it certainly isn’t a mainstream practice at most of our public institutions” said Dr. Lilly Massa-McKinley, KYSSC’s Executive Director. “We’re looking to refine and expand CPL opportunities to make our institutions more accessible and affordable.”

To increase Kentucky’s economic competitiveness, the state hopes to raise the percentage of working-age Kentuckians with a postsecondary credential from its current level of 56 percent to 60 percent by the year 2030. CPL is one of several strategies identified in Kentucky’s adult learner action plan to increase post-traditional adult enrollment, which is instrumental to achieving the goal.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education