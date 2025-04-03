Ways we can all educate and empower children during Child Abuse Awareness Month

By Dr. Christina L. Howard

University of Kentucky

Every April, the nation comes together to observe Child Abuse Awareness Month, a time for parents, guardians and educators explore new ways to educate and empower children while also creating safe environments where they feel protected and secure.

Most victims of sexual abuse were abused by someone they knew or in a place they were familiar with. You can take steps to surround children with safe caregivers in safe environments.

Empower children to have safe body boundaries

Child safety is an adult responsibility. Talk to your child about their bodies, body safety and personal boundaries.

To help your child understand their right to bodily autonomy, teach them the acronym

SPLASH

• Swimsuits cover private parts, which we call by their correct names. • Private parts are only to be touched or seen by trusted grown-ups helping to keep your body clean and healthy with your permission. • Listen to lessons from trusted grown-ups about your safety. • Always tell a trusted grown-up if someone asks to see or shows you private parts. • Secrets and surprises are different. No one should ask you to keep a secret forever. • Hugs and kisses are your choice; remember that your body belongs to you, and you can say “No.”

Keep your kids safe online

There are many dangers online, so access to the internet and social media should be limited and monitored. It is crucial to understand how to prevent unsafe situations and prepare kids to know what to do when a situation makes them uncomfortable.

Familiarize yourself with terminology that relates to this topic, including digital footprint, sexting, sextortion, cyberbullying, online predators and grooming. Stay abreast of current social media trends and talk to your kids about the dangers of sharing photos or personal information.

Playdate and sleepover safety

Slumber parties and sleepovers can be a great way for your child to spend time with friends. However, it’s understandable to be anxious about your child spending time in an unfamiliar home. Here are some tips to give you and your child some peace of mind:

Get to know the hosts. Talk to the parents and find out who will be in the home, while also discussing sleeping arrangements, emergency plans and boundaries for social media, tv and movies.

Educate and empower your child. Tell them what they need to know for their safety including knowing their parents’ or caregivers’ full names and phone numbers, when and how to call 911 and any other information that might be relevant to keep themselves safe.

Be available. Let them know that you are available to pick them up at any point in case they are not comfortable staying for the night.

Know what to look for and what to do next

Abusers often become friendly with potential victims and their families, earning trust and gaining time alone with children. Observe your child with others and listen to your gut. Warning signs can include but are not limited to:

• Strong efforts to avoid a specific person without obvious reason • Pain when going to the toilet, sitting or having trouble walking and physical signs of abuse such as

bleeding or bruises around their genitals. • Changes in behavior, such as becoming more withdrawn, or being more aggressive toward family friends, pets or toys • Unexplained episodes of anger, sleep disturbances such as nightmares and bedwetting as well as difficulty concentrating or having trouble at school. • Displaying knowledge or interest in sexual acts that are inappropriate for their age.

Every adult in Kentucky is a mandated reporter of child abuse. If you suspect your child or a child you know has been exposed to unsafe situations, contact local law enforcement or file a report with Child Protective Services online or by calling 1-877-597-2331. Talk to your child’s pediatrician if you have concerns or additional questions.

Talking to your child about safety can be hard, but it is the most important conversation you will have with them. FaceItAbuse.org has resources has to help. As a parent, your guidance and reassurance are invaluable. Teaching your child to recognize boundaries, trust their instincts and speak up when something feels wrong gives them the tools they need to protect themselves now and in the future.

Dr. Christina L. Howard, M.D., is chief of pediatric forensic medicine at Kentucky Children’s Hospital and director of the Kosair for Kids Center for Safe and Healthy Families