Three officers from NKY among latest class to complete DOCJT basic training academy

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) recently graduated 32 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth have graduated from its basic training academy.

“You have accomplished something truly remarkable in graduating from this academy and by answering the noble call to serve Kentucky as law enforcement officers,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “You are the best of the best, and my wife and I are praying for you, your families and that you lead safe and fulfilling careers in service to our commonwealth.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 556 received more than 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas included patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

Since December 2019, the Beshear-Coleman administration has graduated 1,993 officers from the basic training academy. Today’s 32 graduating law enforcement officers will begin working with the 8,000 other officers of the commonwealth to create a commonwealth that is safer for all Kentuckians.

“I am proud of your commitment to learning the skills and knowledge presented in the Basic Training Academy and wish you success in implementing this training in your home communities,” said DOCJT Commissioner Mike Bosse. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

The Beshear-Coleman administration is proud to welcome the 32 new law enforcement officers into the partnership of public safety. Along with all those currently serving in law enforcement, graduates will play key roles in the ongoing effort to make each of Kentucky’s communities safer.

Class 556 graduates and their agencies are:

• Jaylen Adams, Barbourville Police Department

• Cameron Arnold, Richmond Police Department

• Gage Ashcraft, Independence Police Department

• Jonathan Bayless, Falmouth Police Department

• Johnathan Buchanan, Frankfort Police Department

• Nathaniel Bunch, Scottsville Police Department

• Caleb Burrows, Nicholasville Police Department

• Brandon Clark, Vine Grove Police Department

• Nathan Collins, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

• Logan Durst, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Paul Faubion, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Caleb Hightchew, Florence Police Department

• Garrett Huffman, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Hannah Jacobs, Richmond Police Department

• Seth Jessee, Murray Police Department

• Tyler Johnson, Logan County Sheriff’s Office

• Michael Kelly, Ashland Police Department

• Jacob Madden, Nicholasville Police Department

• Michael McDonald, Mount Sterling Police Department

• Nicolas Mitchum, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office

• Trenton Mofield, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Tori Monson, Erlanger Police Department

• Alexander Montiel, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office

• Luke Mudd, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Jacob Murphy, Garrard County Sheriff’s Office

• Kristopher Nunn, Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office

• Brian Owens, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

• Floyd Patterson, Jr., Middlesboro Police Department

• Steven Poynter, Cynthiana Police Department

• Joseph Riley, Ashland Police Department

• Jake Ward, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Micah Wooldridge, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, only excluding the Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department, Owensboro Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, each of which have independent academies.

Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training