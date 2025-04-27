Winners of Better Business Bureau Students of Integrity Awards include Conner High School student

Better Business Bureau of Cincinnati announced winners of this year’s prestigious Students of Integrity Awards, including a Conner High School student.

This prestigious honor awards six area high school seniors with a $3,000 scholarship to further their education after high school.

The competition included all area high school seniors in the 22-county service area of BBB Cincinnati.

Applicants were asked to submit a 500-1,000-word essay addressing the personal and social ethical implications of sharing information on social media, that may or may not be true, and the impact of that decision and those involved.



The 2025 Student of Integrity Scholarship Award winners are:



• Anne Riley, Oak Hills High School (Hamilton County)

• Kadijatou Sow, Lockland High School (Hamilton County)

• Rudraa Patel, West Clermont High School (Clermont County)

• Phoenix Lewis, Walnut Hills High School (Hamilton County)

• Kyle Easton, Turpin High School (Hamilton County)

• Wyatt Levi, Conner High School (Boone County)



Scholarship recipients will participate in the Students of Integrity Winner Celebration Event on Wednesday, April 30 at 9 a.m. at the United Way of Greater Cincinnati – 2400 Reading Rd, Cincinnati.



BBB honors Students of Integrity in the interest of supporting ethical, accountable behavior in area youth, highlighting core values demonstrated in the lives of young people and to help in the development and mentoring of future business leaders.