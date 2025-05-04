Overdose death decrease for 3rd year, according to Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report for 2024

Overdose deaths in the Commonwealth decreased for the third year in a row, with a 30.2% decrease in 2024 compared with the previous year, according to the Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report for 2024.

Among Black Kentucky residents, which had not previously seen a decrease, 170 died from a drug overdose, a decrease from 271 in 2023, marking a 37.3% decrease. According to the report, 1,410 Kentuckians lost their lives last year to a drug overdose.

Fentanyl was present in 62.3% of overdose deaths, and methamphetamine was present in 50.8% of overdose deaths. The two continue to be the most prevalent drugs contributing to overdose deaths in the state. The report also indicates that most Kentucky age groups saw a decrease in overdose deaths, with the only increase being among those ages 75-84.

“I am thankful that more Kentuckians are alive and in recovery today compared with last year,” Gov. Beshear said. “But we still mourn and grieve our 1,410 Kentuckians who lost their life last year to addiction and the many more who we lost before that. Every life lost is a child of God, and someone’s mom, dad, son, daughter and loved one. We won’t stop until every Kentuckian is saved from addiction.”

In 2023, Kentucky reported a 9.8% decrease compared with 2022. In 2022, there was a decrease of 2.5% from 2021, marking the first year Kentucky saw a decrease in overdose deaths since 2018. By working together, the Governor said, Kentucky is saving lives. He credited the state’s continued decline in overdose deaths to several factors including:

• More than $29.7 million was distributed in grant and pass-through funding from the Office of Drug Control Policy;

• 170,000 doses of Narcan were distributed;

• 84 syringe exchange program sites served 27,799 unique participants;

• More than 142,310 Kentuckians received addiction services through Medicaid;

• More than 17,390 Kentuckians received addiction treatment paid for by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort;

• More than 17,980 Kentuckians received recovery services (housing assistance, employment services, transportation, basic need services, etc.) in their community paid for by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort;

• 19 Kentuckians sought treatment through the Kentucky State Police Angel Initiative;

• More than 3,320 incoming calls were made to the KY HELP Call Center with more than 14,080 outgoing follow upcalls; and

• 21 counties are now certified as Recovery Ready Communities representing nearly 1.5 million Kentuckians.

“This announcement is made possible by every state agency, local community, health department, addiction treatment program and advocate who has put politics aside and fought for our Kentuckians to obtain recovery. Thank you for moving Kentucky forward and doing this good work,” said Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director Van Ingram. “If you are a family member of one of the Kentuckians who lost their lives to an overdose last year, we are praying for you and will continue this work in your loved one’s honor.”

Brandon Fitch, program administrator for recovery services with the Kentucky Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, said: “Kentucky’s commitment to recovery is saving lives across our commonwealth – and I’m one of them. The state invested in me when I needed it most, and now I’m honored to give back through my work. Recovery isn’t just possible – it’s happening.”

Recently, Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky secured another low recidivism rate. Nearly 70% of people released from state custody over the past two years have not been re-incarcerated.

The state’s Treatment Access Program allows those without health insurance to enter residential treatment, and the Recovery Ready certification helps communities support residents who are seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction. FindRecoveryHousingNowKY.org, and a website to support Kentuckians seeking second chances find a job, get an education or continue recovery, SecondChance.ky.gov are now active and accessible.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, the KY HELP Call Center can connect you to treatment by calling 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357).

Treatment programs all across the Commonwealth are available at FindHelpNowKy.org. Information on how to obtain the life-saving drug naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose, can be found at that website as well as at FindNaloxoneNowKy.org and FindMentalHealthNowKy.org.

Visit the Kentucky State Police website to find one of KSP’s 16 posts where those suffering from addiction can be paired with a local officer who will assist with locating an appropriate treatment program. The Angel Initiative is completely voluntary, and individuals will not be arrested or charged with any violations if they agree to participate in treatment.



About the Report The 2024 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report is compiled by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center using data from the Office of Vital Statistics, the Office of the State Medical Examiner and Kentucky’s coroners.