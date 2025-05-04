Campbell County Public Library accepting applications for two vacancies on board of trustees

The Campbell County Public Library is seeking applications for two openings on its Board of Trustees.

This is a non-paid, volunteer position. Applications will be accepted through May 31 and interviews will be scheduled in July. The term will begin upon appointment.

“The Board of Trustees provide valuable community insight and representation,” says Library Director Chantelle Phillips. “We are thankful for their service and for the direct connection they provide to our communities.”

The current Board of Trustees members include Tracy Smith of Alexandria, president; Jessica Schweitzer of California, vice president; Jonathan Cullick of Bellevue, treasurer; Kelley Raleigh of Cold Spring, secretary; and Terra Ryder of Fort Thomas, member.

The board must maintain a balanced geographical representation of all areas of the county. In keeping with the law, applicants for the openings should live in the Bellevue, Cold Spring, Dayton, Highland Heights and Newport areas of Campbell County.

Copies of the job description and application form are available on the library’s website and at each library branch.

Applicants should complete the application and submit a cover letter and resume to the library’s director, Chantelle Phillips, at the Cold Spring Branch, located at 3920 Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring.

By law, trustees are appointed by the County Judge-Executive with the approval of the Fiscal Court. The library must provide two interested candidates for any open position.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Meetings last about two hours. The Board of Trustees’ responsibilities includes reading prepared materials prior to the meetings; reviewing and approving the policies and budget; and being an advocate for the library.

Campbell County Public Library