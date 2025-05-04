Ft. Mitchell firm offers three free retirement planning seminars, starting May 6

With tax season behind us and spring making its presence felt in Northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati area, Everest Financial Inc. is offering three free informational retirement planning seminars in May and June.

These events are designed to provide attendees with effective strategies for managing their assets before and during retirement, as well as information about estate planning as they consider those they leave behind.

“Now that tax season is over, it’s important to sit down and review your portfolio and determine if the income you work so hard for is working just as hard for you,” said Everest Financial owner and financial advisor Joe Duffey, who brings more than 30 years of experience and multiple designations to the industry. “The three upcoming seminars will cover several topics, including tips for maximizing your Social Security benefits, steps you can take to feel more financially confident once you’re done working and ways to approach taxes during retirement.”

Duffy emphasizes that his firm does not offer tax or legal advice and that potential attendees should consult their own tax or legal advisors regarding their situtions.

These sessions are free and include lunch or dinner, compliments of Everest Financial, which is based in Fort Mitchell. Advanced registration is required; sign up is here or call Beth Duffey at 859-291-9290.

The upcoming sessions include:

● “Social Security or Social INsecurity?” – Tuesday, May 6, 6 p.m., or Thursday, May 8,

6 p.m., Covington.

● “Plan Well, Retire Well” – Thursday, May 15, 11:30 a.m. or 6 p.m., LaRosa’s

Boudinot, Cincinnati.

● “Tax Reduction Strategies During Retirement” – Thursday, June 12, 11:30 a.m. OR 6

p.m., LaRosa’s Boudinot, Cincinnati.

Everest Financial