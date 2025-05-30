Aerospace and aviation careers in state now highlighted on Futuriti.org — includes nearly 40 companies

Kentuckians now have a new way to learn about the emerging high-demand careers within the Commonwealth’s aerospace and aviation industry.

Futuriti.org, the state’s career exploration website, now features 12 aerospace and aviation careers and nearly 40 Kentucky companies, with each job listing including a description, salary range, required credentials and projected state employment through 2032.

This new feature of Futuriti was announced during the Council on Postsecondary Education’s webinar aimed at explaining Kentucky’s AERO Act (SB127), which was passed by the legislature to strengthen postsecondary-workforce collaborations to grow and strengthen the pipeline of aviation professionals in Kentucky.

“The AERO Act was designed to grow Kentucky’s aviation workforce and strengthen ties between education and industry,” said Sen. Brandon Storm, sponsor of the legislation enacted in 2024.

“Making career data and employer information easily accessible through Futuriti is a meaningful step forward. It will help Kentuckians connect to high-paying jobs, address workforce challenges, and keep our aerospace industry on the leading edge nationally.”

The work of Senate Bill 127, now KRS 164.7013 is ongoing, as CPE expands aviation-related scholarship opportunities and expand aviation programs at colleges and universities.

“After talking to several leaders within the state’s aviation industry, we learned that there is a deep need to communicate more about the many job opportunities within the aviation profession,” said Leslie Sizemore, Associate Vice President of Workforce and Economic Initiatives at CPE. “Futuriti is the perfect venue for our students and prospective students to learn about these exciting careers.”

Futuriti.org was launched in February 2025 through the Commonwealth Education Continuum and is hosted by CPE.

The platform aims to help Kentuckians “find their future” by providing state-specific data about 700+ career paths and Kentucky’s higher education opportunities.

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education