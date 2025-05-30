Transit Authority of NKY announces new Ready to Ride class to help riders navigate public transit

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) is introducing a free monthly class, Ready to Ride, designed to help new, current and returning riders build the skills and confidence needed to navigate the public transit system.

The inaugural class will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 2. Subsequent classes will be held on the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays, from 11 a.m.-noon at TANK’s main office, 3375 Madison Pike in Ft. Wright.

The class will cover everything riders need to know, from pre-boarding tips to signaling the driver when you’re ready to exit. Participants will also have the opportunity to practice on a bus, applying their new skills before taking their first trip.

“We are excited to offer the Ready to Ride class as part of our commitment to making public transit more accessible and user-friendly for everyone,” said Jenny Kammes, TANK marketing manager. “By providing the tools and knowledge to navigate our system, we hope to empower riders and help them feel confident and comfortable using public transit.”

Participants who complete the class will receive a complimentary TANK day pass.

To learn more and to register for an upcoming class, visit tankbus.org/ready-to-ride-class.

Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky