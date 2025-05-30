Two local runners post record-setting victories during Class 1A track and field state championship meet

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A pair of Northern Kentucky runners had record-setting victories during the Class 1A track and field state championship meet on Thursday at the University of Kentucky.

Beechwood junior Lily Parke did it twice, winning the girls 1600-meter run in 4:59.88 and the 800 run in 2:15.96. She eclipsed long-standing records in those events set by former St. Henry runners Maureen Egan (1600) in 1993 and Mary Dwyer (800) in 1987.

This is the second consecutive year that Parke has won both of those distance events in the state track meet. She was also the Class 1A state champion in cross country last season.

Newport Central Catholic senior Charlie Ford won the boys 200-meter dash in 21.62 seconds to set a Class 1A state record. He also crossed the finish line first in the 100 dash.

At last year’s state meet, Ford placed third in the 200 and fifth in the 100.

Beechwood won the boys 4×100 relay event for the second consecutive year with the same foursome: Nathan Pabst, Brody Aylor, James Cusick and Luke Erdman. They all played on the Tigers’ Class 2A state champion football team last fall.

Other gold medal winners in the girls meet included Brossart junior Ava Walters in the shot put and discus, Beechwood sophomore Caroline Nordman in the 400 dash, Brossart’s 4×800 relay team and NewCath’s 4×400 relay team.

Lexington Christian topped the girls team standings with 117 points, followed by Brossart with 97 and Beechwood with 57. This is the first year since 2017 that a Northern Kentucky team did not take home the girls championship trophy.

Louisville Collegiate won a the highly competitive boys state meet with just 53 points. Beechwood placed fifth with 29 points and NewCath sixth with 27.50.

Complete results from the Class 1A state meet are posted on the khsaa.org website.

Class 1A track and field state champions

GIRLS EVENTS

4×800 relay — Brossart (Larah Callahan, Alia Thomas, Peyton Trauth, Tessa Hafer) 9:55.25

4×400 relay — NewCath (Grace Mumper, Mary Kennedy, Kate Schirmer, Maggie West) 4:09.39.

400 dash — Caroline Nordman (Beechwood) 56.47

800 run — Lily Parke (Beechwood) 2:15.96 (Class 1A state record)

1600 run — Lily Parke (Beechwood) 4:59.88 (Class 1A state record)

Shot put — Ava Walters (Brossart) 39-01

Discus — Ava Walters (Brossart) 123-08

BOYS EVENTS

4×100 relay — Beechwood (Nathan Pabst, Brody Aylor, James Cusick, Luke Erdman) 43.18

100 dash — Charlie Ford (NewCath) 10.95.

200 dash — Charlie Ford (NewCath) 21.62 (Class 1A state record)