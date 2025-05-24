Air Canada starts new daily nonstop service between CVG and Montreal

Air Canada launched new daily nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Montreal, Quebec, Canada (YUL) on Friday.

In celebration, travelers on the first flight were treated with cake, bag tags, and other giveaways.



The flight presents a great opportunity to boost tourism between the two cities, both full of history and charm. Another critical component is business travel in which the flight builds on the strength of the commercial trade partnerships between the Tri-State area and Canada.

Canada is Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana’s top export destination.



▪ Kentucky: $9.3 billion in goods to Canada in 2024 (source)

▪ Ohio: $19.9 billion in goods to Canada in 2024 (source)

▪ Indiana: $13.9 billion in goods to Canada in 2024 (source)



The flight is serviced by a CRJ 900, which includes a business class option. The schedule is as follows:



• Departs CVG at 1:30 p.m. and arrives in Montreal at 3:23 p.m.

• Departs Montreal at 6:10 p.m. and arrives at CVG at 8:27 p.m.



“We’re thrilled that our airline partner, Air Canada, has launched this new international service to connect the two great cities of Cincinnati and Montreal for future tourism and business trade opportunities,” said Larry Krauter, chief executive officer, CVG. “We thank Air Canada for the new service and encourage the community to take advantage of this convenient option to fly nonstop to Montreal or for a one-stop option to Europe and beyond.”



Air Canada currently has twice daily service between Toronto (YYZ) and CVG.

Tickets and further schedule information is available at aircanada.com.

