Thomas More announces return of Summer Theatre Workshop for students in grades 9-12

Thomas More University has announced the return of its popular Summer Theater Workshop, a dynamic and immersive week-long experience for high school students entering grades 9-12.

Running from July 7-11, the workshop invites young performers to explore their passion for the stage through hands-on training and creative collaboration.

Led by experienced theater professionals and educators, the workshop offers daily instruction in key performance areas, including improvisation, voice, movement, and stage combat.

In addition to honing their theatrical skills, participants will work together to develop, write, and perform their own original short play, culminating in a live performance at the end of the week for friends and family.

“We’re excited to welcome students back to campus for a week of laughter, learning, and creativity,” said Phillip Webster, director of Theatre at Thomas More University. “This workshop is a great way for young artists to build confidence, learn new techniques, and experience the joy of creating original theater.”

Whether students are seasoned performers or brand new to the stage, the Summer Theater Workshop offers a supportive and energetic environment to grow as artists and individuals.

Registration is now open, and space is limited. For more information or to sign up, visit the workshop registration page or contact the Thomas More University director of theatre at websterp@thomasmore.edu.

Thomas More University