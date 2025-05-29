America’s River Roots Festival is coming in October — but plan your special cruises now

America’s River Roots Festival is coming to the Ohio and Kentucky Riverfronts, October 8–12, 2025.

This signature event will kick off America’s 250th birthday celebration and promises to be an experience like no other.



With more than 200 cruises scheduled across five days, there’s something for every group and occasion — and the time to plan is now. Be part of this historic celebration by hosting a group event aboard one of the nine majestic riverboats arriving from historic river cities cross the country.



Cruise Options Include:

• Lunch, Brunch & Dinner Cruises

• Parade & Race Cruises

• Sightseeing & Family Sightseeing Cruises

• Late Night Cruises

• Theme & Specialty Cruises including:

Graeter’s Ice Cream Social Cruises

American Legacy Tours Historic Cruises

Coffee & Beignet Cruise

Princesses, Pirates, Superheroes & Silent Disco Cruises

3CDC Roots Revival Late Night Cruise



Whether planning a corporate gathering, client outing, family celebration, or friends’ event, there are flexible options to suit each needs— including reserved seating for groups of 20 or more, private deck rentals for groups as small as 72 guests, and full-riverboat charters for groups of 200 – 600+ guests.

Choose from 9 Majestic Riverboats from 7 River Cities:

• Anson & Betsey Northrup – St. Paul, MN

• Belle of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, OH

• Belle of Louisville – Louisville, KY

• Belle of Memphis – Memphis, TN

• Celebration Belle – Moline, IL

• Mary M. Miller – Louisville, KY

• River Queen – Cincinnati, OH

• Steamboat NATCHEZ – New Orleans, LA

• Three Rivers Queen – Pittsburgh, PA

Space is limited, so plan your special event now with Nancy Willhoite or Rick Menninger.