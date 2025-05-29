Review — Jim Claypool: ‘R.C. Durr: The Man and The Legacy’ — and a book signing event

A good read is exactly that, a good read, and journalist Judy Clabes’ biography of businessman and philanthropist R.C. Durr certainly is a good read.

Titled: “R.C. Durr The Man and The Legacy,” this biography is based on Judy and her husband Gene’s personal friendship with R.C. as well as upon interviews involving several prominent people who knew Durr and on extensive examination of available records.

A short and easy read of just over 60 pages, Clabes has nonetheless captured the detailed life-story of a truly remarkable man.

Born in 1919, into a poor family and living with his parents and an older brother on the family farm in rural Kenton County, R.C. learned early in life “the value of hard work and persistence.”

Nothing was easy for R.C. — he just made it seem so. Eventually becoming one of the pioneer modern road builders in Kentucky, Durr first learned the meaning of hard work and diligence by helping his father produce and sell stone to the county. After graduating in the last class of Independence (Kentucky) High School, R.C. took the $500 an aunt had given him to attend college and instead used it to buy a truck and go to work. It was the beginning of a business career in road building and banking that would make Durr a multi-millionaire.

R.C.’s heart was as big as his ambition as later in life he established a charitable foundation that has doled out millions of dollars to worthwhile causes. Beginning in 1949, at age 30, Durr started his first contracting business in Independence with one dump truck and one end loader. The rest constitutes history. Durr grew his business steadily, eventually to become one of Kentucky’s most successful heavy construction and highway contractors.

Clabes characterizes Durr as “hard-charging and indefatigable,” which he was. But R.C. was much more than just a successful local businessman. He also was a kind and caring man always willing to help those in need and always looking for the next adventure.

It is impossible to estimate how many people were touched by R.C. Durr during his lifetime.

Suffice it to say that R.C. lived a life that mattered and to those of us fortunate enough to have known him, just the mention of his name brings back fond memories.

Clabes traces Durr’s banking career and his love of horse racing and thoroughbred horses with skilled literary dexterity.

Modest and unassuming, and after intense pressure from his friends, R.C. Durr reluctantly allowed his name to be attached to the YMCA in Boone County, which he had helped underwrite.

This short book about R.C. Durr’s wealth-building years is basically derived from interviews with R.C.’s business associates and friends. It is replete with colored pictures and quotes, all of which paint a portrait of a hard-working and generous man.

The R.C. Durr Foundation commissioned the writing of this book and paid for it to be published.

Do not miss the chance to get a copy and read it.

The book is now available at all Roebling Books locations, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare gift shops, and online here. Distributions have been made to public libraries and select nonprofits. Schools and nonprofits interested in the book for their libraries should contact judy@nkytrib.com.

Jim Claypool is a highly regarded local historian and a nationally recognized expert and speaker on the Kentucky Derby. He was a founding father of the Northern Kentucky State College/University which became NKU. He was a personal friend of R.C. Durr’s.

An invitation to a book signing event

The Horizon Community Funds and the R.C. Durr Foundation are holding a book-signing event at the Metropolitan Club at RiverCenter in Covington on June 10, 4:30-6 p.m.

The public is invited to join for a first free drink and other refreshments.

Proceeds of the book sales will go directly to the Horizon Community Funds. A short program will be held at 5 p.m.

It’s free but registration is required by June 3 because capacity is limited — RSVP@horizonfunds.org