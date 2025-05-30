Otega Oweh, ‘back and better,’ withdraws from NBA draft, will return for senior season at Kentucky

The wait is over.

Kentucky guard Otega Oweh withdrew from the NBA Draft on Wednesday and will return to Kentucky for his senior season. Oweh announced his decision on a social media post Wednesday ahead of the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

“I’m back and better now,” Oweh said on Instagram.

Oweh participated in the NBA Combine and worked out for several NBA teams ahead of Wednesday’s deadline to withdraw or remain in the NBA Draft. He worked out for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday morning and returns as Kentucky’s leading scorer.

He averaged 16.2 points per game last season and added 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 36 games.

“Like all of us, he has so much room to grow,” UK coach Mark Pope said. “I think his ceiling as a playmaker, he hasn’t even begun to tap into that. I think he can become an elite, elite-level playmaker. Something that he’s talked a lot about is his ability to get his shot off more quickly.

“He shot the ball really well last year at 36, 37 percent from 3, but to get it off quicker and get more attempts, I think is a big deal for him. On the defensive end, his ability to kind of neutralize bigs on the glass and bigs in switches is a place where he can really excel and I think he has a chance to grow into one of the elite steals guys in the country. He’s got a ton of room to grow. He’s an unbelievable player who had a great season last year and it’s pretty fun to talk about.”