BCPL to begin Summer reading program with special event tonight at Boone Woods Park

Boone County Public Library is kicking off its annual Summer Reading with activities for the whole family, birth to adult. This fun and engaging event is designed to encourage a love of reading and lifelong learning in our community.

Earn prizes such as books, toys, insulated totes and lunchboxes, while supplies last. And it doesn’t stop there! The more you log, the more chances you earn to win grand prize experiences to local places such as the Cincinnati Zoo, Florence Y’Alls, Kings Island and more.

Summer Reading kick off

Join us for the Summer Reading Kick Off on Friday, May 30, 7-9 p.m. at Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way in Burlington. Enjoy outdoor activities, grab a hot dog and chips, and sign-up for Summer Reading.

Stick around for the Boone County Parks Movie Night starting at 9:15 p.m. featuring The Wild Robot. Don’t forget to bring a blanket!

Register for Summer Reading

To register for Boone County’s Summer Reading, visit bcpl.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app.

Early registration is going on now and logging begins June 1 through July 31. All logs must be returned to the Library, completed online, or completed in the app by July 31. Prizes must be picked up by August 15, while supplies last.

More summer fun

For Summer Reading details and other summer happenings, visit the following:

• BCPL Summer Reading 2025

• BCPL Summer Events 2025

• Summer Concert Series 2025

Boone County Public Library