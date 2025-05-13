Applications open for Aviatra Accelerators 2025 MOMENTUM Accelerator; deadline May 30

Aviatra Accelerators has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 MOMENTUM Accelerator, a comprehensive business education program designed to help early and mid-stage women entrepreneurs build profitable, sustainable businesses. This 12-week, in-person program is for women entrepreneurs with at least one year in business and $50,000+ in total revenue, ready to build on their momentum. Applications are open through May 30.

The MOMENTUM program delivers a well-rounded curriculum focused on key business areas, equipping participants with practical strategies to grow their businesses. It will be held at the Aviatra Incubator in Covington beginning June 4 with sessions occurring every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..

“Momentum empowers women entrepreneurs to strengthen their business foundations and grow with confidence,” said Jill Morenz, president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “Expert-led sessions give participants actionable insights across four pillars – Business Foundations, Finances, Customers and Growth – covering key topics such as sales, marketing, funding, business planning and effective messaging.”

Participants receive personalized guidance from a SCORE mentor to develop a detailed three-year business plan and funding strategy. Each participant will also receive presentation coaching to confidently pitch her business during the Flight Night competition on September 4.

Several highly successful local entrepreneurs are graduates of Aviatra’s MOMENTUM program, including Melanie Cedargren, The Spicy Olive; Mavis Linneman, Delish Dish; Robin Gentry McGee, Functional Formularies; Michele Hobbs, Pet Wants; and Michele Tibbs and Melyssa Kirn, Grainwell.

The fee for MOMENTUM is $995. Aviatra Accelerators is offering two full scholarships for the 2025 program. One needs-based scholarship has been donated by Aviatra alum and MOMENTUM graduate Lisa Woodruff, CEO of Organize 365. The second scholarship, donated by legal firm Wood, Herron & Evans, is awarded to a woman whose business has an intellectual property that could be trademarked, copyrighted or patented.

For more details about the 2025 MOMENTUM program, or to apply by May 30, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators