GCTC to celebrate annual Gateway to Greatness Awards May 22 at Covington’s Drees Pavilion

Gateway Community and Technical College will honor Safran Landing Systems, Karen Finan and Chris Dye at the fourth annual Gateway to Greatness Awards Luncheon May 22.

The event will be held at the Drees Pavilion, located at 790 Park Lane in Covington, from 11:30 a.m.=1:30 p.m.

Safran Landing Systems, a producer of aircraft landing and braking systems, was selected to receive the Community Champion Award in recognition of its long-standing partnership with Gateway and its continued support of the college’s Workforce Solutions division and advanced manufacturing programs.

Safran’s support for Gateway began when it partnered with the college to provide onsite and on-campus development and education opportunities for its employees.

Rooted in the belief of employer-supported professional growth, Safran works with Gateway’s Workforce Solutions division to design customized business certificate programs, technical training, and performance skill development programs to help its workforce sharpen their skills and advance within the organization.

Safran also partners with the college to offer apprenticeship pathways in skilled trades and supports continuing education for employees through an annual tuition benefit.

“Safran’s partnership with Gateway is just one of countless examples of its commitment to the Northern Kentucky community, especially for those looking to influence and contribute to the economic well-being of our region,” said Gateway President Dr. Fernando Figueroa.

Karen Finan, this year’s Individual Champion, and Chris Dye, this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award winner, will also be honored at the luncheon for their support of Gateway.

Recognized as a visionary and unparalleled leader within Northern Kentucky, Karen Finan is an accomplished executive and influential strategist, passionately dedicated to driving the region’s progress and vitality.

As president and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, she steers united initiatives aimed at enhancing health, education, workforce expansion and the overall quality of life throughout the region.

Her professional background spans more than 20 years of senior leadership, including serving as senior vice president of the Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation and overseeing national marketing and business development for the Duke Realty Corporation.

Outside her professional career, Finan is a passionate advocate for community engagement. She currently serves as chair of the Northern Kentucky Education Council and Aviatra Accelerators and has previously chaired Redwood. She also lends her expertise as a board member of Notre Dame Academy.

Through her efforts, Finan continues to advance key investments, cultivate partnerships among civic and business leaders, and accelerate the dynamic growth that is shaping Northern Kentucky’s promising future.

“Karen Finan is a tremendous regional leader and is crucial to the development of Northern Kentucky. Our region has been so greatly impacted because of her dedication to its growth,” said Figueroa.

Chris Dye, this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award winner, exemplifies the power of perseverance, entrepreneurship and community spirit. A proud Gateway graduate, Dye co-founded Dye Brothers, a thriving marketing and design agency in Newport that has quickly earned a reputation for integrity, craftsmanship and a client-first approach.

Since his time at Gateway, Dye has demonstrated that education paired with hard work can open doors to remarkable achievements. Through the Dye Brothers brand, Chris and his brother, Nathan, have helped shape the creative landscape of Northern Kentucky while maintaining a strong commitment to customer service and community values.

One standout example of this connection is the vibrant mural the Dye Brothers were commissioned to create for Gateway’s Covington campus, a striking piece that continues to greet and inspire students and visitors to this day. The mural stands as a lasting symbol of their creative impact and deep-rooted ties to the college. A video capturing the story behind the mural can be viewed here.

“Chris Dye represents the very best of Gateway,” said Figueroa. “His entrepreneurial success and commitment to the community stand as an inspiration to our current students and alumni. We are proud to honor Chris for the impact that he has made and continues to make in our region.”

To learn more about the event, please contact Lilly Pinhas at lilly.pinhas@kctcs.edu or (859) 442-4122. Sponsorships and tickets can be purchased at alumni.kctcs.edu.

All event proceeds will support scholarships and Gateway student support programs, such as the campus food pantry and the student emergency fund.

Gateway Community and Technical College